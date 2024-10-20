A tragedy waiting to happen: Netflix slammed after 'Love Is Blind' contestant's criminal history revealed

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant recently landed in hot water over his criminal record

WASHINGTON, DC: Netflix employs a thorough audition process for 'Love Is Blind', but the recent inclusion of contestants with criminal records has sparked significant debate. The casting team has asserted that they dig deep to ensure the final cast is genuinely seeking love, requiring contestants to complete a nearly 300-question compatibility questionnaire. Moreover, the show’s team claims to conduct background checks and psychological evaluations before any contestant enters the pods.

However, the revelation of Season 7 contestant Tyler Francis' DUI arrest raises questions about the effectiveness of this vetting process. According to reports, he was arrested in 2008 on three misdemeanor charges, including a BAC of .08 or higher, a DUI involving liquor, drugs, or vapors, and an extreme DUI with a BAC of .15 or more. Additionally, he faced charges of reckless driving and a misdemeanor speeding violation. Tyler was notably not the only contestant with a criminal record. Season 5 contestant Renee Poche has previously claimed that producers partnered her up with a man who lied about his background and turned out to be jobless, emotionally abusive, and hooked on drugs. She ended up suing the production company and Netflix decided to eliminate her segment premiering on the show. There are multiple instances of casting individuals with troubled pasts, it's clear that the casting team needs to ramp up their research efforts.

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis' ex exposed his lies about being a sperm donor

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis' DUI was not the only drama that has been making headlines lately. He recently revealed to his fiancée Ashley Adionser that he donated sperm to friends struggling to conceive, claiming he has three children. However, he left out crucial details exposed by his ex-fiancée in a now-deleted post.

Tyler was reportedly engaged to a DC news anchor when he conceived his first child, and she was unaware of the situation. She also revealed that he played an active role in helping his friends start their family. Interestingly, he was involved in his kids' lives until he landed the Netflix role. Around the time filming for Season 7 began, he distanced himself from them and removed all their photos from social media.

Adding to the drama, Tyler owes $30,000 in child support and hasn't been present for his children in months. Following the revelations about his alleged children, other women have come forward, claiming he cheated on his 'Love Is Blind' fiancée with them.

'Love Is Blind' contestants accused of having secret partners

Multiple contestants from 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 have found themselves in hot water over allegations of secret partners while engaged in the pods. Jeramey was engaged to Laura Dadisman, but he was caught red-handed meeting Sarah Anne at a bar and partying with her until 5 am. It later surfaced that he had been engaged prior to filming the show, raising eyebrows about his commitment.

Similarly, Trevor Sova faced backlash for feigning love with Chelsea while actually being in a relationship with fellow contestant Natalia Marrero. It appeared that Trevor and Natalia were merely pretending to be enamored with others for the sake of airtime. Adding to the drama, Amber Grant was also accused of maintaining a serious relationship while filming the Netflix show. These revelations have left fans questioning the authenticity of the contestants’ connections.

Are 'Love Is Blind' stars Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser still together?

'Love Is Blind' stars Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser have kept their relationship status shrouded in mystery, but recent revelations hint that they may have gone their separate ways. Ashley wholeheartedly accepted Tyler, even after he kept his role as a sperm donor a secret. However, he appears to be withholding even more shocking details, recently uncovered by his ex, which could potentially spell the end of their romance.

As the drama unfolds, fans are left wondering how much more Ashley might learn about Tyler's past. Despite the tension, the couple still follows each other on social media, hinting at a complicated dynamic. The revelations about Tyler's past—coupled with the secrets he has yet to reveal—raise serious questions about their future together.

