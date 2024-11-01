'Love is Blind' fans want Hannah Jiles fired from her job over Nick Dorka 'bullying' claims

Hannah Jiles faces significant backlash after her Netflix stint

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Fans have found out that Hannah Jiles is currently employed with Wasserman, the huge media conglomerate. Backlash against the 'Love is Blind' Season 7 contestant continued unabated after her time on the show, where a number of viewers considered her manipulative and overly critical, especially when dealing with Nick Dorka.



The drama really reached new heights when it was revealed that she had a work email in her social media bio, and some viewers speculated that maybe she was using her time on 'Love is Blind' to get a leg up in her career and pop-up on Google search results.

More recently, Hannah had the audacity to claim Nick did the show for fame, when, according to many fans, she quit her job to come on 'Love is Blind.' This claim was followed by fan backlash, and many indeed claimed that she was as much motivated by fame as Nick was. Strong fan backlash has led to speculation on whether Wasserman should review her employment, especially the promise by fans not to follow any brand or project she promotes in the future.

Frustration from fans has boiled over onto social media, with many calling for Hannah to face professional repercussions due to what they believe to be "bullying" behavior on the show. Wasserman has yet to comment on the controversy, leaving fans to wonder if her role at the company might be in jeopardy due to the backlash.

'Love is Blind' star Hannah Jiles was mean to Nick Dorka

Hannah Jiles has faced some pretty serious backlash for her actions toward fellow contestant Nick Dorka on 'Love Is Blind'. Viewers and social media followers chimed in to call out the demeaning comments Hannah made to Nick, claiming she was only on the show for attention and not looking for a personal and emotional connection.

During one episode, Hannah intimated that Nick was only on the show for fame, a comment which many found hypocritical since she had just said earlier in the series that she quit her job to appear on the show. In fact, this has caused disappointed fans to question her motives, stating she should be banned from future reality TV opportunities.

'Love Is Blind' star Hannah Jiles is bossy (@netflix)

Why did 'Love is Blind' stars Nick Dorka and Hannah Jiles split?

Nick Dorka and Hannah Jiles decided to break up due to persistent tension and personality clashes that developed on 'Love Is Blind'. The two started off very promisingly, however, very early into their time togethe it turned out they had many differences, notably the reason behind them joining the show. Hannah went as far as to publicly claim Nick wanted fame -- ironic to many viewers since Hannah herself pursued a career in modeling and left her job to participate on the show.

The accusation only heightened the animosity between them, and there were other issues: Nick was seeking a genuine relationship, but Hannah's actions and accusations made Nick doubt himself. Finally, the fissures of mistrust, a lack of communication, and contradictory value systems made them break up.