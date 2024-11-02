'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' stars Moses and Sunni Minx chase parenthood amid 'overlap' rumors

The relationship between 'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' stars Moses and Sunni Minx may have coincided with Moses' time with Destiny Payton

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA: ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 8 returns this fall, ready to reclaim the title of reality TV’s messiest show. For anyone who thought the drama had cooled down, the recent trailer quickly proves otherwise. The second half of the season promises explosive revelations, forcing Huntsville’s cast to confront buried secrets and cheating scandals.

Among those under the spotlight are newcomer Sunni Minx and her husband, Moses. Their relationship is already stirring controversy, as the couple is trying for children through IVF, a topic that hits close to home for Moses’ ex, Destiny Payton, making it particularly sensitive. Adding to the tension, rumors swirl about the timing of Sunni and Moses’ relationship, with speculation that their romance might have overlapped with his time with Destiny. Questions about the nature of Sunni and Destiny’s friendship only fuel the fire. The backlash has sparked a wave of support for Destiny, unexpectedly changing the narrative of her being one of the show’s most criticized cast members. Meanwhile, Sunni and Moses seem unfazed by the drama, at least on social media as they continue to post affectionate updates on their joint Instagram account. Their captions, such as “Nobody said it would be easy, but it’s worth it,” paired with hashtags like #LoveWins, suggest they remain committed to each other despite the growing hate train. However, in ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’, it’s clear that Sunni and Moses rarely miss an opportunity to bring Destiny into the conversation, even when the topic has little to do with her.

'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' star Sunni Minx might have broken girl code with Moses' ex, Destiny Payton

A repeated topic of discussion in Sunni and Moses' relationship is whether Sunni violated the girl code with Moses' ex, Destiny Payton. However, the two 'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' stars offer conflicting accounts of their friendship. Sunni insists that she and Destiny were never truly friends, while Destiny claims otherwise.

Interestingly, Sunni had supported Destiny financially, attended her birthday parties when the cameras weren’t rolling, and even managed her singing career by booking shows. The two were in contact outside the show, suggesting a deeper bond than Sunni admits. Regardless of how close they were, Sunni showed little regard for transparency, failing to disclose her growing relationship with Moses. Rather than shutting down Moses’ advances, she pursued the relationship, leading to their marriage within just six months.

What stung most was Sunni’s timing. She decided to confess her relationship with Moses to Destiny only two days before their wedding. But by then, Destiny had already sensed the romance brewing between them, leaving her hurt and betrayed.

Did Moses cheat on Destiny Payton with Sunni Minx?

An interesting detail about Moses and Sunni's relationship is whether it overlapped with his time with Destiny. Destiny, who was previously booted from the show, split from Moses not long after. This season, both exes return on 'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' with Moses being married to Sunni, raising eyebrows about the timing of their romance. Destiny insists there was clear overlap, claiming there was no official breakup before Moses began dating and eventually marrying Sunni.

Sunni, however, argues that she initially rejected Moses’ advances while he was still with Destiny. Yet, the two continued meeting under the guise of their shared real estate business. While the "smart" choice would have been to avoid Moses entirely, Sunni seemingly allowed the relationship to develop in the name of business. Regardless of the exact timeline, if Sunni and Destiny shared a genuine bond off-camera, pursuing a friend’s boyfriend crosses the line, whether they label it cheating or not.

Are 'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' stars Sunni Minx and Moses faking their relationship?

After Sunni and Moses began their relationship, the couple frequently found themselves justifying their choices. Sunni has embarked on a media tour, tirelessly defending her character in the wake of a backlash regarding her actions. She even referred to Destiny as Moses' side chick, while Moses himself claimed he never saw a future with Destiny.

To further solidify their narrative of innocence, Sunni and Moses even launched a joint Instagram account. However, their story seems to be a dramatic portrayal aimed at painting Destiny as the villain for being hurt over her “friend” dating her ex. However, this has only sparked more discussion about the authenticity of their relationships and the timeline.

‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’ season 8 premieres on November 2 at 8 PM ET on OWN