'Love After Lockup' star Shane Whitlow calls out ex-wife Lacey’s betrayal

'Love After Lockup' stars Shane and Lacey Whitlow are known for their tumultuous relationship, but the drama has reached a new level. Shane recently took to his Instagram Stories to announce that he and Lacey have officially parted ways, citing her infidelity as the reason for their breakup.

Lacey reportedly filed for divorce in April 2022, finalizing it in June 2023. Throughout their relationship, Lacey admitted to being in love with both Shane and John Slater, maintaining an on-and-off dynamic with the duo. Shane has slammed Lacey for hooking up with John. However, when followers asked Shane for an update on Lacey's life, he revealed that she had been struggling and lost her house following their split. Shane also alleged that Lacey lost custody of her children and struggled with drug addiction. He added, "She ended up overdosing but luckily she made it and she wants me back but I think I'll pretty well move the one.

How did Shane and Lacey Whitlow meet?

'Love After Lockup' stars Shane and Lacey Whitlow first connected on a dating site while Lacey was engaged to her high school sweetheart, John Slater, who was in prison at the time. Lacey explored online prison dating sites, where she found Shane and connected to him. The duo hit an instant romance and started dating as soon as Shane was released from prison. Lacey accepted Shane's proposal and broke up with John. The couple soon got married and their nuptial was featured on the Season 2 of the WETv show.

Lacey and Shane later welcomed their first child, a daughter, Summer Rayne. Surprisingly, it was later revealed that Summer was biologically not Shane's daughter. Lacey shared on her social media that Shane "had to do a sperm test and he actually shoots blanks. So, we had to use a sperm donor."

'Love After Lockup' star Shane Whitlow arrested for animal abuse

'Love After Lockup' star Shane Whitlow was reportedly arrested for allegedly causing the death of Lacey's cat. According to reports, he injured the cat during an argument with Lacey, which ultimately led to the animal's death. He was sentenced to 3 months for a felony count of torturing/mutilating a cat. He pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor animal torture charge and was sent to Virginia Beach Jail.

Shane has been diagnosed with a mental illness, and Lacey currently has a protective order against him. She has alleged that Shane made disturbing threats, including one to harm her with a shotgun, leaving her fearful for her life. He had previously violated the order but was immediately arrested.

'Love After Lockup' star Lacey Whitlow and John Slater are still together

Soon after Lacey's divorce from Shane Whitlow, she returned to John Slater and reportedly got married. The couple were enjoying their newly married life while keeping most of it private. However, Lacey and John's romance faced another roadblock after John's March 2023 arrest. John was arrested for assaulting an officer and possession of a scheduled controlled substance.

Lacey has since juggled raising her children while her husband was in jail. She tried to find stability and pursued certifications as a reiki healer and crystal chakra healer. Additionally, she has also tried to obtain a real estate license.