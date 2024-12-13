‘Love During Lockup’ star Tennie makes huge revelation ahead of new season

Despite the toxic fights, Rob and Tennie are still going strong

Tennie is one of the stars of 'Love During Lockup', and she has been engrossing fans by apparently ignoring some major red flags in her relationship with Rob. With a new season looming, Tennie's just made a big revelation about their dynamic that has left many questioning her decisions. Rob's controlling behavior has been a major issue, with him reportedly using cameras inside Tennie's home and setting off alarms to make sure she is where she says she is. Viewers have called such actions manipulative and invasive.

In a sneak peek for the new season, Tennie is seen knowing some of Rob's issues upfront and giving him a pass, anyway. The admission has split fans, with some understanding the sentiment of seeing the good in Rob, while others feel she ignored obvious red flags that could have prevented future problems. As the new season rolls out, fans will, no doubt, want to see how Tennie tackles challenges in her relationship with Rob.

Did ‘Love During Lockup’ star Tennie hit Rob’s mother?

In 'Love During Lockup', it was a high-tension moment when an explosive argument saw Tennie and Rob's mother, Kate, go at each other, making one wonder what really occurred between them. According to Rob, the fight started because Kate had hit Tennie first, but Kate had a different version of events. An irate exchange ensued in which Rob jumped to Tennie's defense, saying, "She (Tennie) didn't hit you. She wouldn't dare hit you." Kate replied that the fight started after Tennie reached out and grabbed her by the mouth, an action which she interpreted as aggressive and disrespectful.

Is ‘Love After Lockup’ star Rob finally released from incarceration?

Rob has been released from incarceration and is currently featured on 'Life During Lockup'. The series follows Rob's life after his release as he navigates the challenges of reintegrating into society. Fans can catch up on his journey through the show, which highlights his efforts to adjust to life outside prison, including his relationships and personal growth in the upcoming new season. Rob's post-release life is also being shared on his social media, where he updates his followers about his progress and experiences after incarceration.

'Love During Lockup' is making a comeback. Season 3 will air on December 13, 2024, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, on We TV and ABLK.