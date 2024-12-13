‘Love During Lockup’ star Donny's past demons may have returned to destroy Jakeema romance

‘Love During Lockup’ stars Jakeema and Donny first began chatting on TikTok

'Love During Lockup' Season 3 is just around the corner! In the upcoming season of WeTv's popular reality show, fans will get to witness the stories of people navigating their relationships with inmates. The eight-episode series will shed light on the hardships faced by the inmates and their significant others in their long-distance relationships.

One of the couples featured on the sensational show is none other than Jakeema and Donny. Their love story began on TikTok when Jakeema who has a history of dating inmates came across his profile on the video-sharing platform. Soon after, Jakeema fell head over heels in love with her inmate boyfriend Donny. However, Jakeema is worried that Donny still might be taking drugs. At the time of writing, the current status of their relationship remains a mystery.

For the unversed, let us share with you, that 'Love During Lockup' is a spin-off of WeTv's original show 'Love After Lockup' which premiered in 2018. We are pretty sure that the show's forthcoming season will be packed with fiery arguments, intense emotions, and lots of drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love After Lockup (@loveafterlockup_wetv)

'Love During Lockup' star Jakeema worries about Donny's drug addiction

'Love During Lockup' Season 3 star Jakeema was first hesitant about dating Donny, an inmate and she even decided to not pursue her romance with him but things took a turn when he won her over with his charismatic personality.

Later on, down the lane, Jakeema, a 34-year-old single mother made a bold move to be with her boyfriend Donny. She moved from Texas to Ohio to live with her beau. At the moment, Donny sends money to Jakeema but she has her own doubts about him. Jakeema feels that Donny is still not sober and struggling with substance abuse.

'Love During Lockup' star Jakeema worries about Donny's drug addiction (WeTv)

'Love During Lockup' star Jakeema struggles to speak with her family about her romance with Donny

As per the official bio shared by WeTv, “Donny often sends Jakeema money from prison and Jakeema has never questioned where this money is coming from… Her biggest worry is that Donny is pushing drugs on the inside. With this concern, is she ready to confess to her family that she is dating an inmate?”

It will be a big task for Jakeema to tell her family that she is in a relationship with Donny. However, her biggest concern is will her family accept her new man or if they will convince her to cut ties with Donny.

'Love During Lockup' Season 3 airs on December 13 on WeTv (WeTv)

'Love During Lockup' Season 3 premieres on December 13, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on WeTv.