‘Love During Lockup’ star Ayonna faces backlash for 'irresponsible' behavior

'Love During Lockup' star Ayonna is willing to give up everything for love! During the previous season of the WeTv's spin-off show, Ayonna, an exotic dancer hailing from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was seen dating an inmate named Jamahl. For the unversed, Jamahl was the ex-boyfriend of Ayonna’s best friend, which made their situation a bit complicated.

Despite everything, Ayonna who is a single mother has stood strong by Jamahl's side through thick and thin. In the last few years, Ayonna has faced many legal problems. She was previously arrested by the cops for DUI (Driving Under the Influence) on August 08, 2023. Then, she stayed in prison for 15 days before getting released on August 23, 2023. Speaking of her arrest, Ayonna said, “I got pulled over for speeding. I was on my way to work and they pulled me over. They said the car smelled like weed and they made me do a sobriety test and they gave me a DUI for being high driving on marijuana.”

In an episode of 'Love During Lockup', Ayonna got very angry when the judge handling her DUI case didn't give her permission to feed her daughter during a virtual court hearing. She lashed out at the judge for the same reason. “You really had to hear this judge. Like, I really hate these people. Like, they really feel like you’ve got all this f*****g power because you went to school and got this corny *ss piece of paper that says you’re this person," Ayonna complained to her friend.

'Love During Lockup' star Ayonna faced backlash due to her poor behavior

Ayonna faced a wave of online backlash due to her attitude and irresponsible behavior. One social media user commented, “I’m done with her. Everything is always someone else fault, never hers. She don’t need to be around or raising any kids.”

Another user said, "She mad at everyone but the person that put her in that position, which is herself.” One user noted, "I am assuming is was Video court, which is a real court… why didn’t you feed you’re daughter before? Would you be feeding her in the actual courtroom? I think not. Kids aren’t even allowed in most courtrooms.”

'Love During Lockup' star Ayonna's friend feels 'reality doesn't click to her'

'Love During Lockup' star Ayonna's friend tried to help her understand that there are many different ways to handle a situation “Just remember you set the tone. Girl, you don’t ever think about solution B until you’re flat on your face," her friend said, as per Cheat Sheet.

Ayonna's friend also shed light on her aggressive behavior. “Reality doesn’t click to her. I don’t know how else to put it. That’s just how Ayonna’s always been. It’s a coping mechanism. She really feels like if she doesn’t think about what the worst is to come, it might not happen," she said in a confessional. “I really hope that she stops thinking like that. Because she’s just going to get herself into trouble again," the friend further added.

Is Jamahl still in prison?

As per the official website of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, 'Love During Lockup' star Jamahl is still in jail. As of right now, he is being held at the state prison located in Coal Township, Pennsylvania. Up until now, his projected release date has not been listed on the site.