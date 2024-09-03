'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2: What ancient battle is Cirdan talking about, and why it matters

MIDDLE EARTH: In 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2, Cirdan mentions an ancient battle. Elrond visits Cirdan, the oldest and wisest Elf, seeking guidance on handling the powerful Three Elven Rings. Cirdan suggests throwing the Rings into a deep sea trench, created by an ancient war. As one of the few Elves who lived through this battle, Cirdan has unique knowledge about it.

Elrond calls Cirdan the oldest and wisest Elf, which is significant given their immortal nature. While Elves like Elrond, Gil-galad, Galadriel, and Celebrimbor lived through Middle-earth's early ages, Cirdan was born after a devastating war ravaged the land. His experience and wisdom make him a valuable advisor in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2.

What ancient battle shaped Middle-earth's landscape in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'?

In 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 1, the name Morgoth sends shivers down the spines of Middle-earth's inhabitants. As Sauron's former master and a powerful Valar, Morgoth's dark legacy follows him everywhere. But what makes him so feared? The Valar, beings with god-like powers, created and protected Middle-earth, but Morgoth's rebellion sparked the cataclysmic Battle of the Powers. This ancient conflict was unlike any war in 'The Lord of the Rings', with the Valar wielding the earth itself as a weapon. As Cirdan reveals in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power', this battle forged Middle-earth's breathtaking landscapes - trenches, rivers, mountains, and canyons. These natural wonders now shape the world we've grown to love.

How many years have passed between the Battle of the Powers and 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'?

A long, long time ago, a huge battle called the Battle of the Powers shook Middle-earth. This was around the same time the first Elves woke up in Middle-earth, created by the powerful being Eru Ilúvatar. Cirdan, an Elf who lived through a lot, might have even seen or felt the effects of this battle. But trying to figure out exactly when it happened is tricky. Time worked differently back then. The Years of the Trees (YT), a special period, lasted for 1,500 years. But those years were longer than the years we use today. After that, the First Age began and lasted for 590 years. So, if we do the math, the Battle of the Powers happened about 6,190 years before Cirdan told Elrond about it in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'. That's a really, really long time ago!

Tolkien later clarified that one Valian year is actually equivalent to 144 solar years. This means that the Battle of the Powers occurred a staggering 61,130 years before the Rings of Power were created. However, this updated timeline hasn't been widely adopted, as Tolkien never revised his original story to reflect this change. So, while we have a more precise calculation, the original timeline remains the most widely accepted one, so we'll stick to that!

How did the Battle of Powers between The Valar and Morgoth end?

The Battle of the Powers raged from YT 1090 to 1099, lasting around 90 solar years (or 1,296 years using the 144-year rate). After a long and brutal war, the Valar finally defeated Morgoth at his stronghold, Utumno, and held him captive in the Void for centuries. Meanwhile, Sauron and other dark forces remained in Middle-earth. During this time, the Valar invited the Elves, including Cirdan, to move to Valinor.

In a surprising turn of events, Morgoth was later given a second chance by the Valar. He begged for forgiveness and was granted mercy by Manwë, the king of the Valar. But Morgoth couldn't resist his evil ways and eventually escaped, causing even more destruction. His actions ultimately led to the War of Wrath and his final downfall. As we see in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power', the consequences of Morgoth's evil actions continued to shape Middle-earth for centuries to come.

