'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2's opening titles mean more than you know

Mark Bashore and Katrina Crawford used cymatics to visualize sound waves moving sand, bringing a special idea from Tolkien's books to life

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Have you noticed that the opening credits for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 look different from Season 1? The music is still the same, but the pictures have changed. The people who made the opening credits, Mark Bashore and Katrina Crawford, wanted to bring a special idea from Tolkien's books to life. They used a technique called cymatics, which shows how sand moves when sound waves touch it. This created beautiful and meaningful pictures.

However, instead of golden sand, which was initially shown in the previous season, red sand is used to create shapes that tell us a new story. These shapes that are made by the sand are important to the plot of 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 and give hints about what might happen next in 'The Rings of Power'.

Why were the sands red instead of golden during the opening credits for 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2?

The title sequence for 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 has a major change - the sand is now red, not gold. This likely represents the bloodshed and significant changes after Season 1's ending. The last time we saw the characters, they had just gone through a brutal battle that led to Mount Doom's eruption and the creation of Mordor. This marked the end of Middle-earth's brief period of peace and the start of more bloodshed.

Notably, Season 2's first episode didn't have the usual title sequence. Instead, it opened with Sauron's past form being killed by Adar and his orcs. Sauron's blood flowed into the earth and reformed into a black being, symbolizing his essence taking a new form. The red sand in Episode 2 reminds us of Sauron's blood, representing his efforts to create a new Middle-earth. This change in the title sequence sets the tone for a darker and more intense Season 2.

What do the shapes in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 opening credits represent?

The 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 title sequence has a new look. The red sand initially forms random shapes, but quickly changes to gold and takes on meaningful forms. Unlike Season 1, which hinted at past events, this sequence foreshadows what's to come. The first shape is a group of circles - 19 in total. These represent the powerful Rings of Power. Three circles are connected, symbolizing the special Elven Rings. Seven circles surround them, for the Dwarves, and nine more for human kings.

Next, the gold sand forms a crown with stars, like the symbol of the Dwarf city Khazad-dûm. Then, it forms an arch, like the famous Door of Durin from 'The Lord of the Rings' movies. But then, the sequence takes a dark turn. The gold sand forms the horns of a scary Balrog. Finally, a red circle appears, likely representing Sauron's evil eye. The focus on Khazad-dûm and the Dwarves might suggest that their story will be significantly important in Season 2. Sauron's gift to the Dwarf king will lead to disaster, unleashing a monster beneath their city. This is just the start of the trouble caused by the Rings of Power. We will soon get to witness more as the episodes are released.

