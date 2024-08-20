‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power' Episode 6's title means more than you know

‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power' Episode 6 connects the Orcs’s origins to their new home in Mordor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', episode titles often carry deeper meanings, and "Udûn" is no exception. While at first glance it might seem like a simple reference to the Orcs's menacing chant during the climactic battle, the term "Udûn" holds a much darker significance.

Derived from the Elves's Sindarin language, Udûn translates to 'hell,' a fitting description given the fiery destruction that unfolds in the Southlands. Adar and his Orcs are fully aware of the devastation the black sword hilt would unleash, transforming the land into a scorched, desolate wasteland.

Is Udûn the birthplace of Mordor?

In 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' episode 6, the title 'Udûn' carries layers of meaning that extend far beyond its translation as 'hell.' This term not only references the immediate fiery destruction in the Southlands but also connects to the deeper lore of Middle-earth, specifically the formation of Mordor and its ties to the ancient evil of Morgoth.

During the Third Age, when Mordor was at the height of its dark power, its northwestern corner was dominated by a large, almost circular valley known as Udûn. This valley plays a crucial role in Sauron's domain, serving as an entry point for his armies and a symbol of his dominance. However, the geographical and historical significance of Udûn stretches back to the events of 'The Rings of Power'.

As the Southlands undergo their violent transformation into Mordor, triggered by Waldreg's activation of the black sword and the awakening of Mount Doom, the series hints at the possibility that this transformation might be responsible for the creation of the valley itself.

Whether or not Udûn already exists during the time of 'The Rings of Power', the episode implies that its name could be a direct reference to the Orcs present during the inception of Mordor. Yet, Udûn's connections do not end with Sauron's future in Middle-earth.

The 'Birth of Mordor' more terrifying than you thought

The name also nods to a dark past rooted in the First Age, when Morgoth, the original Dark Lord and Sauron's master, ruled from his northern fortress of Utumno. This stronghold, known as Udûn in Sindarin, was the epicenter of Morgoth's malevolent influence.

It was within the depths of Utumno that Elves like Adar were taken, twisted, and transformed into the first generation of Orcs, a horrific act that laid the foundation for the entire Orc race. 'The Rings of Power' episode 6 subtly acknowledges this grim history, linking the title 'Udûn' to both the birthplace of the Orcs under Morgoth's dominion and their new home in the nascent Mordor.

As the episode concludes, the Southlands are engulfed in smoke and fire, signaling the birth of Mordor. The surviving Southlanders are left with no choice but to flee their devastated homeland, likely migrating toward the future territories of Gondor and Rohan.

Meanwhile, Mordor, now a desolate wasteland, is poised to become the new stronghold for the Orcs. However, the question of leadership looms large. 'The Rings of Power' makes a clear distinction between Adar and the Dark Lords Morgoth and Sauron.

