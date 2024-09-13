‘Lonely Planet’ trailer is finally here and we're loving ‘Land of Bad’ heartthrob's chemistry with Laura Dern

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix released the trailer for 'Lonely Planet', a romantic drama starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth, on Thursday, September 12. The film follows Katherine (Dern), a novelist who starts an affair with Owen (Hemsworth), a younger man, at a writer's retreat in Morocco. As they grow closer, Owen drifts away from his girlfriend, and this connection changes their lives forever.

The trailer depicts Katherine's love for travel and how Morocco's vibrant setting impacts their story. Written and directed by Susannah Grant, 'Lonely Planet' is set to explore the transformative power of love and travel, and also delves into the idea that age is just a number!

What is 'Lonely Planet' about?

The trailer for 'Lonely Planet' opens with a sense of excitement and possibility as Katherine arrives at a writer's retreat in Morocco. As she meets Owen, they explore Morocco together, sharing their personal stories.

Their romance builds up over time and we also get a glimpse of Owen's unhappiness with his girlfriend. However, the trailer focuses on the special bond between Katherine and Owen, showing how they find comfort and understanding in each other. In the trailer, Katherine also shares a poignant thought about how small we are in the world, which adds meaning to their story. The trailer shows a heartwarming and emotional journey, which we can't wait to watch ourselves.

Who stars in 'Lonely Planet'?

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth is known for his roles in 'The Hunger Games' trilogy, 'Independence Day: Resurgence', 'Isn't It Romantic', and 'The Dressmaker' alongside Kate Winslet. He's also starring in Russell Crowe's upcoming film 'Poker Face'.

Hemsworth is often seen portraying a handsome boyfriend or charming guy, as seen in 'Isn't It Romantic,' where he helps Rebel Wilson's character believe in love again. Since 'Lonely Planet' is a romance, we expect him to play a similar role—a love interest who helps the main character discover more about herself.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern is renowned for her iconic roles in 'Jurassic Park' and 'Marriage Story'. Her diverse career spans popular movies and character-driven stories. She has also made a memorable impact in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' with her heroic performance.

After a brief hiatus, Dern returned to the spotlight with her Oscar-winning role in 'Marriage Story', playing a divorce lawyer alongside Scarlett Johansson. She also reprised her role as Dr Ellie Satler in 'Jurassic World: Dominion', marking her return to the 'Jurassic' franchise after a long break.

How to stream 'Lonely Planet'?

'Lonely Planet' will be available to stream on Netflix from October 11. Don't have a Netflix subscription?

Access to the film requires a Netflix membership, available starting from $6.99/month for the standard plan with ads.

The standard plan without ads is priced at $15.49/month, while the Premium plan costs $22.99/month.

'Lonely Planet' trailer