90 Day Fiancé's Vanja Grbic teases possible reunion with ex-NBA star after Bozo Vrdoljak split

‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Vanja Grbic and Bozo Vrdoljak's relationship was tumultuous and toxic, ultimately ending in a breakup

'90 Day Fiancé' star Vanja Grbić has recently sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation with former NBA player Bruno following her high-profile split from Bozo Vrdoljak. Bozo left Vanja heartbroken, leading her on and showing little interest in the relationship, despite her kindness and openness from the very beginning. Fans were outraged at Bozo for his lack of effort and respect toward Vanja, particularly after leading her on, only to admit he didn’t feel a connection when they finally met in person.

In contrast, Bruno, the former NBA player, was seen by fans as a much better match for Vanja. Many praised Bruno for his respectful treatment of her, showing genuine interest and consideration. Fans on social media, including a popular thread on Reddit, pointed out that Bruno had treated Vanja with kindness and had a more grounded and mature demeanor compared to Bozo. One fan said Bruno had more personality and was a better choice for her than Bozo. They thought Bozo seemed lazy and childish.

Even though there's some tension with Bozo, many fans believe she deserves someone like Bruno. Someone who gets her and values her for who she is. Fans are hopeful that Vanja will leave her disappointing relationship with Bozo behind and find happiness with someone who truly values her—possibly someone like Bruno.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Vanja Grbic accuses Bozo Vrdoljak of ‘hot and cold’ behavior

Vanja Grbić called out Božo Vrdoljak's "hot-and-cold" behavior. She said he would send her sweet messages but then act like she was just a friend when they met face to face. Vanja feels let down by Božo. He acted like he wanted to be closer, but once she got to Croatia, he seemed uninterested. Many people watching can see how his mixed signals made Vanja feel confused and sad.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Vanja Grbić called out Božo Vrdoljak for his 'hot-and-cold' behavior (TLC)

Vanja Grbic reveals about heartbreak after boyfriend of 11 years cheated on her

Vanja Grbić opened up about the emotional toll of ending her 11-year relationship after discovering her boyfriend had cheated on her. She revealed how the betrayal shattered her trust and left her heartbroken, especially after investing so much into the relationship. This experience changed the way she thought about love. Now, she's more careful and hesitant to trust new people. When Vanja met Božo Vrdoljak, she hoped for a fresh start, but the ghosts of her past continued to haunt her.

Despite her vulnerability, Vanja was open to building something genuine. However, Božo's erratic and inconsistent behavior made her question whether she was truly ready to move on from the shadows of her past. This spiral of doubt made her feel even more confused about love and trust. It pushed her to take a hard look at what she wanted in a partner.