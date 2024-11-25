'90 Day Fiance' stars Brandan and Mary DeNuccio's burglary claim raises red flags

'90 Day Fiance' stars Brandan and Mary DeNuccio have previously been accused of lying to and scamming their fans

'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' stars Brandan and Mary DeNuccio have found themselves under fire after claiming that their house was recently burglarized. The couple said that their grandparents' cell phones had been stolen and that their house had been ransacked—drawers overturned, makeup scattered, cabinets gone through. However, their valuable items, like a laptop, TV, PlayStation, and appliances, were left untouched.

What raises suspicion from fans is that the DeNuccios didn't call the police or file a burglary report, which is suspiciously out of character for someone who claims their house has been broken into. Some are pointing fingers at Romar, Mary's brother, who had been staying with them as of late. Romar abruptly moved out into an unfinished house he was supposedly bringing up to code and his girlfriend went missing around that time. Some believe that Romar may be the one, considering he had done most of the chores in the house as Brandan had stayed indoors to tend to the baby.

Additionally, a number of fans claim that the DeNuccios are using the burglary story in order to garner sympathy and raise money through a GoFundMe campaign. Some recalled previous incidents where the two allegedly lied or scammed viewers. They also suspect that the couple may soon open an Amazon wishlist or a new fundraising page for things like a camera alarm system, guard dog, or security system to protect their home.

Mary DeNuccio launched GoFundMe for colon cancer surgery despite not having a proper diagnosis

Mary DeNuccio had previously set up a GoFundMe account for colon cancer surgery that wasn't real. The account, which was established to raise funds for her supposed cancer surgery, reeled in more than $1,000 from fans who thought she was ill.

In the GoFundMe post, Mary shared that she had been experiencing abdominal pain and was diagnosed with colon cancer, and urgent surgery was required. However, certain inconsistencies regarding the diagnosis raised eyebrows. Later, Mary posted an apology on her social media, explaining that her anxiety had led her to jump to a conclusion and announce the cancer diagnosis. She said sorry for having misled her followers and cleared the air that she was still undergoing tests to understand her health problems.

Brandan and Mary DeNuccio's constant dishonesty has led to a lack of credibility among fans (Instagram/ @mary90dayfiance)

Brandan and Mary DeNuccio were apparently involved in shady business before joining the show

Before ever appearing on '90 Day Fiance', Brandan and Mary DeNuccio had been involved in numerous suspicious activities. Their past has also been littered with questionable opportunistic behavior, with some claiming that the duo uses their platform to their personal advantage.



Later, they even allegedly deceived fans by requesting gifts and selling them at Brandan's store. The pattern of suspicious behavior, added to their unsubstantiated claims regarding cancer, has led many to believe they may be using deception to manipulate their audience and attract donations.