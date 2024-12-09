'Leah's Perfect Gift' Review: Hallmark's newest Christmas movie feels like warm hug

Ahead of Christmas, Hallmark has added another title to its extensive holiday offerings. 'Leah's Perfect Gift' starring Emily Arlook and Evan Roderick is a rom-com drama in a Christmas setting exploring the challenges of a young couple that belongs to different faiths.

The film follows the story of Leah, a Jewish app developer, who is invited by her boyfriend Graham to celebrate Christmas with his family. The invitation is special for two reasons. Firstly, it's a big step in their relationship, and secondly, Leah has always been fascinated by Christmas, thanks to movies like 'Love Actually'. This new adventure turns into an emotional rollercoaster ride with new revelations, moments of self-doubt, and lots of awkwardness, waiting to unfold.

'Leah's Perfect Gift' is a wholesome watch

This Hallmark movie has a simple plot and you can always predict what's gonna happen next. Yet, it's hard to take your eyes away from the screen. The film's Christmas backdrop makes every frame vibrant and the cast members bring life to it.

The film blends Christmas and Hanukkah traditions in a heartwarming tale. Leah has an extreme obsession with Christmas, but more than that, it's the idea of spending time with her boyfriend and his family that excites her the most. But things don't always go as planned, does it? Leah gets an icy welcome from Graham's mother, Barbara (played by Barbara Niven), and Leah soon realizes that she doesn't fit in this "perfect family".

There's a tension between Leah and Barbara in most of the scenes. Barbara is a woman who doesn't like change so it’s hard for Leah to impress her. Fortunately, the makers have ensured not to villainize any one of them. The film uses subtle humor and avoids cheap punchlines to get our laughter.

One character makes 'Leah's Perfect Gift' worth our time

Emily Arlook as Leah is undoubtedly the star of the movie. Arlook is able to beautifully portray Leah's calmness, fears, and patience. Even her chemistry with Evan Roderick comes naturally. However, if you ask us to name one thing we liked the most about this film, then it has to be Roderick's Graham. He is THE IDEAL BOYFRIEND one can ever ask for. If you loved Noah in 'Nobody Wants This', you're gonna love Graham too.

Most movies show men crushed between their mother and girlfriend, with the latter eventually feeling like an outcast. But Graham balances the differences quite maturely. He is there to support Leah every time things go wrong between her and Barbara. We love the scene where he acknowledges the lack of food in his house and cooks for her. At the same time, knowing the quirks and habits of his mother, he neither supports them nor disregards them completely.

Sure, there are some Christmas clichés but the film wouldn't have been fun without them. In short, this "meet-the-parents" tale comes out really well, making it a perfect watch with family.

'Leah's Perfect Gift' is now streaming on Hallmark