Where was 'Leah's Perfect Gift' filmed? Inside Hallmark movie's stunning locations

Hallmark's 'Leah's Perfect Gift' boasts picturesque filming locations

Packed with holiday cheer and Christmas vibes, Hallmark's 'Leah's Perfect Gift' is gearing up to wow fans with its heartwarming storyline. Directed by Peter Benson, the rom-com is set against the backdrop of the holiday season, where our Jewish protagonist dreams of having the perfect Christmas.

Penned by Catherine Beck and Emily Fox, 'Leah's Perfect Gift' stars Emily Arlook, Evan Roderick, and Barbara Niven in key roles and will make its debut on Sunday, December 8. So, before watching the rom-com, let's first get familiarized with its filming locations.

Where was 'Leah's Perfect Gift' filmed?

Emily Arlook and Evan Roderick in a still from 'Leah's Perfect Gift' (YouTube/@hallmarkchannel)

In keeping in with the tradition of previous Hallmark movies, 'Leah's Perfect Gift' was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, as per 4filming. Reportedly, the Urban Christmas streets, which made 'Leah's Perfect Gift' look authentic, were filmed in downtown Vancouver. Lending the cozy vibe to Graham's (Evan Roderick) family home, the scenes were shot in a warm local house that was perfectly decorated to match the vibe of the movie. Whereas the festive vibe of Christmas is perfectly captured in decorated local parks and markets.

Vancouver, Canada, has always been the first choice for many Hallmark movies, as it is one of the most diverse cities in Canada and boasts many picturesque locations, which lends an air of realism to the storyline.

What is the plot of 'Leah's Perfect Gift'?

A still from 'Leah's Perfect Gift' (Hallmark)

The plotline of 'Leah's Perfect Gift' follows a Jewish woman, Leah Meyer (Emily Arlook). Now, Leah is one of those big fans of Christmas who wants to enjoy it traditionally; however, she has yet to experience one with decorations and cozy traditions. Regardless, luck finally shines on her as Leah gets the chance of her lifetime when her boyfriend Graham invites her to celebrate the festival with his family in Connecticut.

However, her dream of a perfect Christmas is quickly thwarted as she struggles to fit in with Graham's family, specifically his mother. As holiday traditions continue to cause rifts, Leah realizes that her dream of a 'perfect Christmas' is in jeopardy.

'Leah's Perfect Gift' will make its grand debut on Hallmark on Sunday, December 8