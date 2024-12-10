'Landman' was going great until one ghastly detail gave us the worst ick

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Landman'

Taylor Sheridan’s latest TV drama, 'Landman', had viewers excited with its bold premise about the oil industry in Texas starring Billy Bob Thornton. The show is well on its way to joining the ranks of Sheridan's other hits like 'Yellowstone'. But as episodes aired, some unsettling moments and odd creative choices left 'Landman' fans scratching their heads.

At first, the show’s rugged tone and strong cast drew viewers in. Thornton’s portrayal of Tommy Norris, a man working the murky world of oil leases, felt grounded and compelling. Unfortunately, not all aspects of the show landed well.

'Landman' should seriously work on their writing

Billy Bob Thornton has received lots of praise for his role in 'Landman' but mistakes do happen and this one scene from Episode 1 shows him using the pipe wrench backwards to turn off a valve. This might be one of those moments that could have been a genuine mistake that went unnoticed, but not by the fans. While this detail might seem trivial at first, it struck a nerve with audiences who were expecting a show grounded in the gritty realism of the oil and gas industry.

I can’t help but roll my eyes when shows like' Landman', which is created by Taylor Sheridan who is a pioneer in this field overlook simple details, like how to properly use a pipe wrench. It’s such a basic, easily researchable thing, and it baffles me that a production with such a big budget could let something like this slip through the cracks. For a show claiming to dig into the gritty realities of the oil industry, these inaccuracies feel lazy and disrespectful to the audience. How am I supposed to take the story seriously when the creators don’t even bother to check the fundamentals? It’s the kind of mistake that makes me wonder if they care more about surface-level drama than building a world that feels real.

Fans bash 'Landman' over ridiculous mistake

Many users took to X to bash Billy Bob Thornton and 'Landman' for letting this mistake be aired. One user wrote, "Am I the only one who nearly had an aneurysm watching Billy Bob trying to use a pipe wrench? Jesus! Has no one on the crew ever used one," while another asked, "Can someone teach Billy Bob how to use a pipe wrench? Does this show even have any real consultants?"

"Don’t they have people checking authenticity? He’s using the pipe wrench in the wrong direction," wrote a fan. "I can't believe on the Landman set no one bothered to point out they are useing the pipe wrench wrong in a critical action scene." wrote another while one fan said, "They make this show Landman about tough oilmen and not a person can teach Billy Bob Thornton how to use a pipe wrench?"

While Billy Bob Thornton continues to impress, such a simple oversight feels avoidable and has raised questions about the production’s commitment to authenticity. Small details like this matter in a show that aims for gritty realism, and it’s a reminder that even minor missteps can have a big impact on how viewers engage with the story.

