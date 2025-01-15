'Landman' season 1 soundtrack: All the songs that brought Taylor Sheridan's West Texas drama to life

Missing 'Landman'? Don’t worry—relive Taylor Sheridan’s drama with every song from the show, keeping the vibe alive until it returns for Season 2

As Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' wrapped up its first season on January 12, viewers were left not only with a gripping story but also with a memorable soundtrack that perfectly captured the series’ tension and emotion. Set in the oilfields of West Texas, the show featured a collection of carefully curated songs from 'La Diabla' by Xavi to 'No Vacancy' by Treaty Oak Revival, which helped immerse fans in the struggles and power plays of the characters. Now, you can relive those unforgettable musical highlights with the full 'Landman' soundtrack, available to stream. Keep reading to know all the songs featured on the Billy Bob Thornton-led show.

Songs featured in 'Landman' Season 1 Episode 1

'La Diabla' by Xavi

'No Vacancy' by Treaty Oak Revival

'Debtor’s Blues' by Vincent Neil Emerson

'Take Me Home' by Tanner Usrey

'Everlasting Lover' by 49 Winchester

'Boomtown' by Treaty Oak Revival

'The Housefire' by Turnpike Troubadours

Songs featured in 'Landman' Season 1 Episode 2 'Dreamers & Losers'

'Bad Medicine' by Whiskey Myers

'Another Bad Apple' by Ward Davis

'Make Me Wanna Smoke' by Ella Langley

'Mean Old Sun' by Turnpike Troubadours

'Snakebite' by Brent Cobb

Songs featured in 'Landman' Season 1 Episode 3 'Hell Has a Front Yard'

'1,000 Miles' by Josh Meloy

'Lord Bury Me in Texas' by Shane Smith & The Saints

'Turn Up The Bottle' by Whitey Morgan

'Hunt You Down' by Kaitlin Butts

'Mi Chaparrita' by Fernando Rios Roman

'Heartless' by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

'The Rut' by Turnpike Troubadours

'Full Circle' by Hunnit

Songs featured in 'Landman' Season 1 Episode 4 'The Sting of Second Chances'

'Roll With It' by Tom Hillock

'How Lucky Am I' by Kaitlin Butts

'Gin, Smoke, Lies' by Turnpike Troubadours

'Wrecked' by Turnpike Troubadours

'Empty As a Drum' by Turnpike Troubadours

'I Blame The Bar' by Ella Langley

Songs featured in 'Landman' Season 1 Episode 5 'Where Is Home'

'Something in the Orange' (Z&E’s Version) by Zach Bryan

Songs featured in 'Landman' Season 1 Episode 6 'Beware the Second Beating'

'If Today Doesn’t Do Me In' by Ian Noe

'Sunshine' (Western AF Version) by Red Clay Strays

Songs featured in 'Landman' Season 1 Episode 7 'All Roads Lead to a Hole'

'The Git Up' by Blanco Brown

'That Time Again' by Charles Wesley Godwin

'Hillbilly Hippie' by Lainey Wilson

'Spirit In The Sky' by Norman Greenbaum

'She’s No Good' by The Red Clay Strays

'Wondering Why' by The Red Clay Strays

'Keep Up With The Jones' by Lainey Wilson

'Moment of Truth' by The Red Clay Strays

Songs featured in 'Landman' Season 1 Episode 8 'Clumsy, This Life'

'Hang My Heart' by Nicolle Galyon 'You Didn’t Hear That From Me' by Kameron Marlowe

'La Grange' by ZZ Top

'Change The Game' by Cody Jinks

'Crossing Lines' by Tanner Usrey

Songs featured in 'Landman' Season 1 Episode 9 'Wolfcamp'

'Blue Collar' by Drayton Farley

'Do Ya' by Belle Frantz

'Romanza' by Hugh Burns & Danny Schogger

'Livin’ It Up Down In Texas' by Billy F. Gibbons

'Neon & Off' by Laci Kaye Booth

'Ain’t Done Losing Yet' by Charley Crockett

Songs featured in 'Landman' Season 1 Episode 10 'The Crumbs of Hope'

'Girls, Girls, Girls' by Mötley Crüe

'9 Lives' (Black Cat) by Koe Wetzel

'Sailing' by Christopher Cross

'Destiny' by Tanner Usrey

'El Gato Negro' by Alex Arellano