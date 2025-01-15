A mystery ending song in ‘Landman’ episode has fans going crazy: "The soundtrack is unreal..."

'Yellowstone' music supervisor teased that 'Landman' would surpass Yellowstone's musical impact. Now, nine episodes in, that promise has been fulfilled.

The ninth episode of ‘Landman,’ titled ‘Wolfcamp,’ left viewers captivated, not just by its intense storyline but by the mystery surrounding its ending song. As Billy Bob Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris, stands reflective, watching a wolf (or perhaps a bushy coyote), an original composition by series score composer, Andrew Lockington, plays. The hauntingly perfect piece sparked a frenzy among fans, with many desperately searching for its name and artist.

The soundtrack for Landman, or any Taylor Sheridan show for that matter, is tremendous. Argue with a wall. — Ryan (@ryan_waggle) December 13, 2024

Back in September, 'Yellowstone' music supervisor Andrea von Foerster teased that ‘Landman’ would surpass it in terms of its musical impact. Now, nine episodes in, that promise has been fulfilled. Taylor Sheridan’s detailed approach to blending music with storytelling is on full display, elevating the series’ emotional resonance. ‘Landman’ has already accumulated praise for featuring artists like the Turnpike Troubadours and The Red Clay Strays, with three songs from each band spotlighted in previous episodes. Yet, it’s not just about the volume of music but how it’s used. Foerster’s curatorial prowess ensures that every song amplifies the show’s themes, whether it’s Ian Noe’s 'If Today Doesn’t Do Me In' or Drayton Farley’s 'Blue Collar.'

Landman is absolutely gas what a good show. The soundtrack has unlimited bangers and it is gangster af — John “Baggerton” Hamm, CCW (@topshelfsippin) November 27, 2024

Fans were quick to share their appreciation for the soundtrack. A person wrote, “The soundtrack for 'Landman', or any Taylor Sheridan show for that matter, is tremendous. Argue with a wall.” Another chimed, “The 'Landman' soundtrack is unreal.” In agreement, a comment also read, “'Landman' is absolutely gas, what a good show! The soundtrack has unlimited bangers and it is gangster af.” In a similar vein, a person penned, “There's nothing as sweet at the moment like that 'Landman' intro soundtrack.” Another echoed, “The soundtrack to 'Landman' honestly is just my most listened-to Spotify playlist rebranded.” Others added, “'Landman' having Turnpike and Treaty Oak on the soundtrack automatically makes it a 10/10 show.”

The landman soundtrack is unreal — Richard (Dick) Michaels (@RichardDickMic5) December 16, 2024

What sets the show apart is its integration of original compositions into its score. Unlike typical background music, Lockington’s work becomes a character in its own right. His impeccable composition in the episode captures this, perfectly complementing the eerie scene. Fans initially attributed the track to Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top fame. Some even looped the composition and uploaded it to YouTube, igniting widespread speculation, as reported by Saving Country Music.

(L-R) Alejandro Akara, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, Michelle Randolph, Michael Peña, Kayla Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Jacob Lofland, Demi Moore, James Jordan, Christian Wallace, Ali Larter, Mustafa Speaks, Octavio Rodriguez, and J.R. Villarreal attend the 'Landman' premiere. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Randy Shropshire)

In light of the same, Lockington addressed fans directly via Reddit, stating, “Hey everyone. Thanks for your interest in the show and the music. The track you’re looking for is one I wrote specifically for this scene in 'Landman'. It will be on the score soundtrack...Thanks for being such fans of the show...” His clarification put an end to the mystery but further fueled excitement for the official soundtrack release. Much like 'Yellowstone', 'Landman' has redefined how music can shape a TV series.