'Landman' might have already revealed the plot for Season 2 through one character

Taylor Sheridan's new series 'Landman' has set up an interesting story that could continue into a second season.

Taylor Sheridan's new series 'Landman' has set up an interesting story that could continue into a second season. There’s no official news about 'Landman' Season 2 yet, but with just one episode left this year, there might be too much to wrap up in just one hour. Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, an oil crisis manager, who has to deal with problems at work and in his family. One of his biggest challenges involves his son, Cooper Norris. In Season 1, Cooper has had a lot of drama. He joined two different oil crews, witnessed an explosion that killed three men, got into a fight, and started a relationship with the widow of one of the victims. By the end of Episode 9, Cooper shared his plan for future success, which will likely be a key part of the story if there’s a Season 2.

His plan to make money in the oil industry is simple; he wants to find many small oil wells that big companies have ignored. While each well alone isn’t worth the effort, Cooper believes that combining them could be profitable. Whether his idea works or fails, it’s a process that will take time and could lead to some interesting drama. For the first time in a while, Cooper has a storyline that’s not tied directly to Ariana, though she can still play a big role, as reported by ScreenRant.

The most exciting part of Cooper’s plan is that it might put him in direct conflict with his father, Tommy, which is not a bad plot for Season 2. Now that Tommy has a higher position at M-Tex, he’s more involved in the corporate side of the oil business and has a lot more to lose. Cooper’s idea of focusing on smaller, overlooked oil wells might seem unimportant to big companies like M-Tex at first, but if his plan works, it could challenge how these companies operate.

If Cooper succeeds without Tommy’s help, it would show his independence and growth. However, Tommy might see Cooper’s success as a threat to his authority or legacy. On the other hand, if Cooper’s plan fails, it might lead to feelings of disappointment and strain their relationship even more than what has happened and turn things up a notch. Sheridan is known for exploring difficult family relationships in his shows, so a growing divide between Tommy and Cooper would fit perfectly into Landman’s story.

While a new season hasn’t been announced yet, it would be surprising if Paramount+ didn’t renew it. Sheridan has created many hit shows, making him one of the streaming service’s most valuable creators. 'Landman' has the potential to be his biggest success since 'Yellowstone', as reported by Forbes. So there’s no need to worry just yet. Unless the story unexpectedly wraps up in Episode 10, Tommy will likely return to TV in the future. Let's just hope it will be sooner than we expect.