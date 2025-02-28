Lady Gaga walked into David Letterman interview wearing just a jacket: "That's all I would wear..."

"I mean what aren't you wearing what I mean it's great don't get me wrong," a surprised Letterman asked Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga has never been one to shy away from making a statement, and her appearance on ‘Late Show with David Letterman' in 2011 was no exception. Dressed in an outfit that left little to the imagination, the pop icon walked onto the stage wearing what can only be described as a jacket and not much else. When Letterman, clearly taken aback, asked her, "What are you wearing I mean what aren't you wearing what I mean it's great don't get me wrong." Gaga casually replied, “I only liked the jacket, so I decided that’s all I would wear." Letterman gave a hysterical laugh and said, "You and I are very different in that regard I have never thought to myself I'm just going to wear my underpants."

To which Gaga encouraged, "Why not? I’m sure you’d look nice. You’d be surprised." Letterman, with his signature wit, brushed off with a laugh and quipped, "You'd be surprised also." Letterman continued with the interview and further in the conversation inquired about the black mask she had paired with her barely-there ensemble. He asks, "Now, uh, you have a mask on. Does this represent something, or we don't care..." Gaga, in all her glory, gave a Gaga-like deadpan response— "I’m Batman" leaving the host and audience rolling with laughter. The interview quickly took a turn from playful to outright bizarre as Letterman grilled Gaga about her infamous egg costume, which had made waves at the Grammys and reappeared on ‘SNL.’ As per The Hollywood Reporter, Letterman inquired, “First of all, tell me about the egg. How much time do you spend on it? Oh, is it tough to get insurance?”

That time Lady Gaga was on Late Show with David Letterman ❤ pic.twitter.com/V8kjTQZWuR — Gary FrostGermanotta (@frostygary) January 27, 2016

Gaga, never missing a beat, explained, “Well, no, because for me, it’s a place where I can meditate and experience rebirth. So I just get inside of it and close it, and then when I feel that I have been reborn spiritually, I just, whoo, come out.” Letterman pressed further, asking how long the rebirth process took, to which Gaga gave a philosophical response, “It depends. I just really believe that you can be reborn over and over and over again until you find that part of you that is the best you that you can be. I wonder what would happen if I put you in an egg?”

Letterman joked that he wouldn’t fit in an egg, nudging Gaga to quip, “You could be the yolk.” The interview only got wilder from there. When Letterman brought up a rumor that Gaga had once gobbled up a Barbie doll’s head during a concert, she confirmed it without hesitation. Then, in a move that left Letterman and the audience stunned, she grabbed his notes, ripped them up, and started munching on them. Despite Letterman’s protests, she swallowed the paper, sealing the moment as one of late-night television’s most outrageous. The chaos didn’t end there. This is not the only awkward interview in Gaga’s bag. Her interview with Jimmy Fallon during ‘The Tonight Show: At Home Edition’ was equally cringeworthy, though in a different way, as reported by Refinery 29.

Lady Gaga and David Letterman arrive at Roseland Ballroom on April 2, 2014 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur)

Supposedly there to announce big news, Gaga seemed unprepared and overwhelmed. She blurted out, "I can't, Jimmy. I can't talk right now. I'm really sorry — it's just a really weird time...wait, am I on TV?" The interaction became increasingly uncomfortable as she juggled other phone calls in the background, leaving Fallon visibly perplexed. She remarked, "I can't tell you everything right now because I'm still ironing out the details…And I have a lot of phone calls to make." Eventually, she postponed the conversation to a later date, promising, "I promise we'll do it Monday!"