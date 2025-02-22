Resurfaced clip of David Letterman licking Jennifer Aniston's hair is still disturbing even years later

David Letterman tried to eat Jennifer Aniston's hair in a 1998 episode of the talk show, 'Late Show with David Letterman.'

'Friends' actress Jennifer Aniston once shared a bizarre moment with veteran talk show host David Letterman. In 1998, when Aniston stopped by 'Late Show with David Letterman' to promote her rom-com film, 'The Object of My Affection', Letterman came way too close to her. At one moment during the interview, Letterman moved his chair behind Aniston and told her, "Forgive me if this is rude, I just want to try one thing." Aniston had no clue about what was going to happen next and she asked Letterman, "What are you doing?" Letterman simply put a tendril of Aniston's hair into his mouth and he tried to eat it like it was noodles. As per Glamour magazine, Letterman offered an apology to Aniston by saying, "I'm sorry. It had something to do with the steam room."

TV before the 2000s was a wild place



David Letterman sucking on Jeniffer Aniston’s hair (1998) pic.twitter.com/LDoaI7u5so — OutKick (@Outkick) November 6, 2023

Following the weird incident, Aniston was left speechless, as Letterman handed over a tissue to Aniston to wipe out his spit from her hair. While cleaning her hair, the actress quipped, "That’s something that I’ll never forget." Shortly afterward, Letterman tried to make light of the strange situation by cracking a few jokes. In the same interview, Letterman jokingly remarked that he should send Aniston to a “12-step program" after the unusual event.

The vintage interview is now coming back into the limelight with many internet users even calling the host 'creepy.' Slamming Letterman, one internet user tweeted, "Can't get over how creepy and disturbing this clip of Jennifer Aniston on Letterman is.” Followed by a second one who penned, "He didn't even address why he did it!!!! he just gaslighted her by saying she is wrong for screaming and scaring him." Another one chimed in, "What the holy f*ck?!?!? I’ve always felt Letterman was a bit of a creep, but this is on a whole other level. Something is seriously wrong with that dude. I can’t even imagine what that must’ve been like for Jennifer Aniston." One horrified fan quipped, "Euwww!! How gross - if he’s doing this on air. I wonder how gross he is backstage - this chap needs investigating!"

In 2009, Nell Scovell, one of the female writers for 'The Late Night with David Letterman' called out Letterman in a Vanity Fair essay. In the published article titled 'Letterman and Me', Scovell mentioned that the show fostered a "hostile work environment" for women when she worked there. In a 2019 follow-up piece, Scovell revealed that Letterman apologized to her for his past actions. As per People magazine, Letterman told Scovell, “I don’t know how it got sidetracked. It just did. It was sloppiness. Inertia. I see it differently now and if I were to start a show today, holy God, I’m certain there’d be mistakes, but not the mistakes that were just so gosh-dang obvious. When I read that document you wrote 10 years ago. I just thought, There’s nothing to be upset about here. It happened, that’s all true. I’m sorry I was that way and I was happy to have read the piece because it wasn’t angering."