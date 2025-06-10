Kim Kardashian reveals one thing that might’ve saved her from awkward 'DWTS' run: 'I wish someone...'

Kim Kardashian's ‘DWTS’ run was rough, but fortunately, her brother Rob’s killer footwork saved the Kardashian name

Kim Kardashian was on 'DWTS' season 7 in 2011. Despite being a popular figure, Kardashian was booted early from the show and ended up finishing in 11th place. However, the SKIMS founder didn't shy away from showing off her dance moves at her sister Khloe's 40th birthday party. On June 30, 2024, she shared a few clips of her dancing with Cade Hudson, which she captioned, "So apparently I was doing this multiple times till we shut the party down," before joking, "Damn, I wish someone told me to have some shots before 'Dancing With The Stars,' and I might have lasted a bit longer @cadehudson22.” Even though Kim's moves failed to impress the audience, her brother, Rob Kardashian, came second in an earlier season.

For this Kardashian sister to join the ballroom was a herculean task. Speaking of her journey as a 'DWTS' contestant, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star once shared in an interview with People, "All I could think was, I would be spending weeks and weeks and weeks, hours upon hours with this person, so I hoped we’d just get along to start!” At 27, Kim joined the show as a greenhorn, and her nervousness was extremely palpable: “I’ve never taken a dance class in my life … the second thing I thought of was, could I do this?” she shared with the outlet.

She added, "But I can tell you this: I was really happy when I saw it was Mark!” For their first two competition dances together, “We had to pick two songs that were the right tempo and cadence for the specific dances we’re doing—it has to match and has to work—but we also wanted things that worked for our personalities—plus we wanted things that we thought the crowd would like.” Crediting Ballas for her performances, the reality TV star added, "At first, I just try to imitate what Mark does, but after a while and with his guidance, I know the dance steps myself, and not that it gets easy, but it gets less confusing, and we can dance together, and that is exciting. Of course, I have my moments where I lose my balance or I lose my place, and some days are better than others.”

Kim's journey on the show was a challenging one, and it surely didn't go unnoticed. On a Reddit thread titled, 'Remember when Kim was on dancing with the stars in 2008?', a 'DWTS' viewer couldn't help but point out that, "She said she never wanted to do it, and her mom made her. Sad she had to humiliate herself for the family. She’s had to do this so often! Criticizing her dance skills, another viewer said, "clearly remember the sir mix a lot routine she said she’s a beautiful girl, but poor thing really can’t dance mark had to literally shake her bottom for her!" Rob was much better!" A fan wrote on Reddit, "Rob was the most unexpected member from the Kardashian clan, and dude got the second position. Crazy."

Comparing her with another Kardashian who appeared on the show, a netizen jokingly added, "Haha, yes! Rob was amazing a few years later, though. He really can dance." Although Kim's tenure on the show was not as successful as her younger brother Rob's, who stood in second place with his dancing partner Witney Carson in season 13 of the show, Kim had another big thing brewing. After 6 years of gruelling, the 44-year-old graduated from law school in May 2025, and also cleared the two 'baby bar' exams, as reported by USA Today.