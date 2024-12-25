Meghan Markle almost had a cameo on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' all because of Kris Jenner

In 2023, reports suggested that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was considering teaming up with the Kardashian Empire. Word leaked that momager and matriarch Kris Jenner, the mastermind behind the family's success, had attempted to enlist Markle and Prince Harry for their hit Hulu reality show.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be on the Kardashians 😬 pic.twitter.com/TuGa5wkuT2 — Cambridgeshire Live (@Cambslive) October 26, 2023

As per Heat Magazine, Markle, who was trying to revive her Hollywood career at the time, saw working with the Kardashians as an opportunity— one that would introduce her to new aspects of the industry. "It's no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan's new circle," an insider told The Mirror at the time. Though it had been "a slam dunk for the two families to team up," as per the source, Jenner avoided "push[ing] too aggressively, too soon."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson)

It was also reported that Markle and Harry's staff had 'assured' Jenner there was "no issue in principle" standing in the way of the married couple making a cameo on the reality show. "Even if it's just a cameo, that's a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative," the insider spilled.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in LA. pic.twitter.com/HzuGlWpbYI — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 2, 2023

A potential collaboration still is a possibility as ties between the two families have only strengthened over time. Markle, for instance, was seen out and about with the Kardashians during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour in Los Angeles. Her mom, Doria Ragland, was spotted with Kim Kardashian and Jenner on one very notable outing— the fifth annual 'This Is About Humanity' charity dinner in LA. The event— offering migrants everything from legal aid to mental health screenings— underscored the humanitarian interests shared by both families.

Prince Harry was also once spotted skiing with Jenner’s longtime partner, Corey Gamble. Eagle-eyed fans also once noted that Markle wore Kim's SKIMS brand publicly which sparked rumors of a partnership with the apparel brand. Additionally, Jenner also received a personalized jar of jam from Markle’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. The jar, labeled '13 out of 50,' featured Markle’s signature calligraphy.

Meghan Markle hires Kim Kardashian bodyguard to beef up security after King Charles coronation pic.twitter.com/cbqI3Ghc7v — Birmingham Live (@birmingham_live) May 11, 2023

This connection between the two high-profile families did not stop at just social gatherings. Interestingly, Markle reportedly also hired one of Kim's former elite bodyguards. Steve Stanulis, another ex-security personnel, explained to The Sun, "These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds." He said such decisions weren't about protection alone but also about 'clout' in the industry. The former bodyguard added, "It looks good. Kim's security will be paramount. It's no different for Harry and Meghan — they are world-famous and equally as vulnerable." However, no confirmation of a collaboration has yet been made. The Sussexes in particular have to be careful of any further fracture of their public image that a collaboration could bring.