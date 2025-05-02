Did ‘DWTS’ just find its next celebrity? A ‘White Lotus’ star’s got the moves (and he’s very interested)

A ‘White Lotus’ fan-favorite is interested in joining ‘DWTS’ Season 34 — take note, producers

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 is still months away from its premiere, however, the buzz around its casting is in full swing. Tayme Thapthimthong, best known for his breakout role as the security guard Gaitok on HBO’s hit series 'White Lotus', is making headlines again — this time for expressing interest in joining the iconic competition series 'Dancing with the Stars'. "Dancing with the Stars? oooh I would definitely consider that," Thapthimthong told in an exclusive interview with UsWeekly in an event hosted by Jim Thompson on April 24.

He also told the outlet he learned music by watching music videos and studying the arts in college. "I mean, I went to university for dance, but I never learnt hip hop dance, it was more contemporary and ballet and stuff like that." During his appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', Thapthimthong surprised the audience with his bold dance moves as he made his way to Jennifer Hudson on stage. Even his co-star, Natasha Rothwell, was overheard telling Thapthimthong that he "killed it," referring to his time on the show.

Fans also showered the actor with praise, one gushed on YouTube's comment section of the show, "He is absolutely amazing and so cute. His vibes give me goosebumps every time. He‘s the whole package. I‘m speechless. He can sing too. Can’t wait for his concert." Another added, "He deserved to be at this stage of life. Believe in the rhythm of life." One fan also wrote on Instagram, "The man can dance AND sing!" Second added, "Hey, got the moves! Yes!" While the third chimed in, "That man can act, because I would not have guessed he had all this rhythm and vibe based on White Lotus."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)

However, not many know that the Thapthimthong didn't have it easy. According to the South China Morning Post, Thapthimthong, who was born in London, trained to join in Royal Marines but after failing to do so, he followed his passion for acting by joining, Thai reality show 'Academy Fantasia', where he finished in second place. He started with small roles in Thai films and Netflix shows such as 'Thai Cave Rescue,' however, did not land any major roles. He then entered the Thai Military army where he worked as a real bodyguard.

Tayme Thapthimthong attends The White Lotus at Four Seasons Premiere Afterparty at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River on February 14, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image source: | Getty Images/ (Photo by Lauren DeCicca)

After serving many years in the Thai Army, Thapthimthong met Thai rapper Way and became his bodyguard. It was not until this time that he had an opportunity to audition for 'White Lotus'. Speaking of his role in the show's upcoming season, he said in a separate interview, "I would love for him to come back." He added, "I think it’ll be so cool to sort of explore him further. He’s been through all that and now he’s working as a bodyguard full-time for Sritala," as reported by Parade. Given that 'DWTS' is always looking for celebrities with diverse backgrounds and who fare well in more popularity index, there is no denying that Thapthimthong will be a natural fit.