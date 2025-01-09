Kieran Culkin reveals why he hasn’t allowed his kids to watch ‘Home Alone’: "They might..."

As Christmas came and went, families worldwide settled in to watch holiday classics, with 'Home Alone' likely topping many lists. But for Kieran Culkin, one of the film’s stars, deciding when to introduce his children to the beloved movie wasn’t so simple. Despite playing Fuller, the bed-wetting cousin to his brother Macaulay Culkin’s iconic Kevin McCallister, Kieran shared that 'Home Alone' was still off-limits for his young children during the holidays.

Kieran, who has two children, Kinsey Sioux, 5, and Wilder Wolf, 3, with his wife, Jazz Charton, explained his reasoning in the lead-up to Christmas. Speaking at The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards in New York, he admitted that while the movie is a holiday favorite, some of its scenes might be too much for his youngest child to handle, as reported by E! News. “For the 3-year-old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, ‘I’m gonna bite off all your fingers.’ That’s scary for a 3-year-old,” Kieran said. Although 'Home Alone' is remembered fondly for its humor and heartwarming story, Kieran viewed it differently as a parent. Scenes like a spider crawling across a character’s face or the threatening antics of Harry and Marv might feel more frightening than funny to a young child. With Wilder being only 3 years old, Kieran wanted to wait until his son was better prepared for the film’s more intense moments.

However, Kieran didn’t rule out the possibility of showing the movie to his children soon. Before Christmas, he had shared, “We think they might be ready for Home Alone this year. If not, next year.” His comments showed that he hoped the holiday classic would eventually become a part of their family traditions, just as it has for so many others. Both Kieran and Macaulay rose to fame as child actors in 'Home Alone', but they’ve since taken different paths in their adult lives. Macaulay, now 43, is also a father, sharing two young sons with actress Brenda Song. At a recent ceremony in December 2023, where he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Macaulay expressed gratitude for Brenda and their family. “I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything. You’re the best person I’ve ever known. And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people,” he said, as per CNN.

Meanwhile, Kieran has built a successful career, earning praise for his role in HBO’s 'Succession'. Despite his busy work life, he and Jazz have made family their priority since marrying in 2013. For Kieran, deciding when to let his kids watch 'Home Alone' was just another example of thoughtful parenting. Ultimately, Wilder and Kinsey didn’t join the millions of viewers who rewatched the McCallister family’s wild Christmas adventures this past holiday season.

(L-R) Actors Kieran Culkin and Macaulay Culkin attend the after party for the opening night of 'After Ashley' on February 28, 2005 in New York City (Image Source:Getty Images | Photo by Peter Kramer)

But Kieran seemed confident their time to enjoy the movie would come soon. When it does, it’s likely to be a special moment for the Culkin family. While Christmas 2025 might bring the right timing, last year, Kieran stayed focused on making sure the holidays were just right for his children. As any parent would agree, every family gets to choose their own traditions, and sometimes, the best memories are the ones that come when everyone is ready for them.