Kevin Costner snaps at Gayle King over ‘Yellowstone’ drama in heated moment: “We're not going to...”

While 'Yellowstone' may have ended without Kevin Costner, the drama surrounding Season 5 Part II's release was hard to miss, especially with rumors about John Dutton's potential exit. Amid all the speculation about his return, Costner had an awkward moment with Gayle King during an appearance on CBS Mornings. The 69-year-old actor formally confirmed on June 27 that he wouldn’t be returning to the show, and Gayle couldn’t resist asking about the rumored tensions with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, Costner quickly shut her down, making it clear he wasn’t there to discuss behind-the-scenes drama.

The interview began on a positive note, with Costner expressing his deep love for 'Yellowstone', as reported by Daily Mail. “I loved the show before anybody,” he said, adding, “It was Taylor and myself. The truth never changes. That love was really strong.” He even hinted at being open to returning, saying, “The idea of going back, I would do that in a second if I felt that it was… something that I could do, wanted to do. I would make it fit.”

But things took a tense turn when Gayle pushed for more. She mentioned rumors about his demands for a specific shooting schedule, higher pay, and even fewer filming days. “But the characterization of you isn’t necessarily flattering,” she said. “You made demands, you want to have a certain schedule, you want to shoot at a certain time, you want certain money. If it’s not that hard, why can’t the two of you be able to work it out? People would love to see that.”

Costner, visibly uncomfortable, shut her down firmly. “It’s not therapy, Gayle,” he said, clearly signaling he didn’t want to go down that road. When Gayle interjected, joking, “I’m a good therapist,” Costner quickly replied, “I’ve conducted my life in a pretty straightforward way. I’ve never missed any obligations in my entire career, so the idea is wide open for me. It just happens to be like can I fall in love with the writing, can I fall in love with the part that wants to go forward?”

A week before the interview, the actor officially announced he was stepping away from 'Yellowstone', as reported by The Guardian. In a heartfelt video to fans, he said, “I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue season 5B or into the future. It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it.” He ended the message with a nod to his upcoming films, “I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

Despite his fond farewell, Costner admitted to feeling let down by the 'Yellowstone' team. Speaking to People, he said, “I read all the stories. I was disappointed that nobody on their side… ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them. There came a moment where I thought, ‘Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven’t done?’” The actor also shared that his commitment to the series had been tested by long delays. “There was a moment where that show for me stopped for 14 months. That’s the fact. I could have done a lot of things in that time, but I wasn’t aware that that [hold-up] was going to happen,” he explained. While Costner originally planned to appear in just one season, we will miss his portrayal of John Dutton. Whether or not the door remains open for his return, his 'Yellowstone' journey seems to have ended, for now.