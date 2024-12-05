Katie Maloney breaks silence on her exit from 'Vanderpump Rules'

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Katie Maloney was one of the original cast members of he Bravo show

Katie Maloney opened up about the recent 'Vanderpump Rules' cast shakeup on the latest episode of her podcast 'Disrespectfully' which aired on December 4, 2024. During the episode, Katie shared that she doesn’t plan to return for Season 12 of the hit show. “I didn’t plan on returning. I had made a decision months ago, after this past season. I mean, I just needed to move on with my life, and this was before we knew the show was going to be put on pause," she explained.

The reality TV star added, “I had talked to our producers about it and told them my decision. I felt, personally, ready to move on from the show. I felt like my life and where I was at was moving in a different direction. Mentally, physically, spiritually, physically, I was prepared to move on from the show. "I think it had been a long, through many seasons of my life, it was there. I had lived many lives, I went through so much on that show. I just got to a point where I don’t know that I can live and grow and be the version of myself I want to be on the show any longer," she continued.

Did the 'Vanderpump Rules' cast demand more money for Season 12?

In the same episode, Katie Maloney addressed the online speculations that the cast of the show 'Vanderpump Rules' was being rebooted because the OG members demanded higher pay for Season 12. “It wasn’t because people were demanding tons of money or scheduling,” she shared.

The 37-year-old went on to say, "We were not, no one was negotiating any of that. That had not even been discussed or brought up, or no one was in any rooms negotiating anything. Money was of no subjects. So, sorry to break it to anyone that’s out there trying to make that a thing. It’s just not. I think the main thing was just that they couldn’t make a show about these folks anymore.”

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Katie Maloney shares cast members 'don't hang out' together now

Katie Maloney, who has been one of the original cast members of the show 'Vanderpump Rules' since the time it premiered in 2013, also reflected on how the dynamics among the cast have changed over the years.

"And many of us don't hang out. I mean, yeah, there might be some people that talk to this person or these people hang out or these two hang out. But as far as it being like a cohesive unit, it just doesn't exist anymore. So I felt like what made Vanderpump Rules made Vanderpump Rules and what people watched all those years didn't exist anymore," she said.

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Katie Maloney stays in touch with Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney also disclosed that she has talked to only two of her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars since the time the reboot announcement was made. “I’ve talked to Ariana [Madix] and I talked to Tom Schwartz, but that’s it,” she said.