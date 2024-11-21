'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney makes her relationship Instagram official with new beau

'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney is finally moving on and how! On Wednesday, November 20, the 37-year-old reality star officially shared her first photo with her new boyfriend, Nick Martin. The news comes two years after her divorce from ex-husband Tom Schwartz in March 2022. In a cozy snapshot shared on her Instagram Stories, Katie’s hand rests on Nick's, with her tagging the Sleeping With Sirens band member. The post has fueled rumors of their budding romance, sparking excitement among fans.

Interestingly, Katie had first confirmed being in a relationship with a mystery man in October on her 'Disrespectfully' podcast, which she co-hosts with Dayna Kathan. She had declared, “I am in love.” According to Page Six, the couple met through mutual friends in the music industry and bonded over their shared interests in hospitality. Despite their strong connection, the pair are keeping things low-key, as Nick is currently dealing with his divorce from his estranged wife, Jenna Martin.

'Vanderpump Rules' star shares a sweet photo with boyfriend, Nick Martin (Instagram/@musickillskate)

When did 'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney start dating Nick Martin?

According to Page Six, Katie and Nick started as friends, but their connection developed into something serious in August. The 'Vanderpump Rules' star also discussed her relationship during her podcast. However, she didn’t reveal the exact timeline of her relationship, instead, she confirmed that she’s known her boyfriend for quite some time.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney's boyfriend Nick Martin is a member of the rock band Sleeping with Sirens (Instagram/@musickillskate)

Tom Schwartz reacts to Katie Maloney's new relationship

While speaking to Page Six, Tom shared his thoughts on his ex-wife Katie, and her new relationship. “I haven’t met her new man, but I’m so happy for her,” he shared at Lisa Vanderpump’s annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills in November 2024.

Schwartz expressed his happiness at seeing Maloney thriving and revealed that their relationship has settled into a “really good place” as they are focused on co-parenting their two dogs. “We’re buddies. We’re not BFFs — I don’t want to overhype it, but we’re cool,” he said. "There’s no friction or tension.”

'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney has been with Nick Martin since August (Instagram/@musickillskate)

Who is Tom Schwartz dating?

In April 2024, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tom Schwartz confirmed that he was dating Sophia Skoro. He revealed that the pair had been together for five months. Notably, Sophia is a media planner and strategist and a well-known social media influencer on TikTok. During her appearance on the same show that month, Sophia admitted she found Tom attractive.