'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Schwartz shares his reaction to ex-wife Katie Maloney's new beau

'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney and her ex-husband Tom Schwartz tied the knot in 2016

'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney has a new man in her life! During her recent interview with Page Six at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala, Tom Schwartz spilled the beans on his ex-wife Katie's new boyfriend Nick Martin and showed his support for the pair's new romance.

"I feel like Katie and me are in a really good place again. We're buddies. We're not BFFs. You know I don't want to. I don't want to overhype it but we’re cool. We’re in a good place. We’re buddies again. There’s no friction or tension.”

When asked about his thoughts on Katie's new beau Nick, Tom shared, "I haven't met her new man but I'm so happy for her. Although she did announce it on my birthday. I know I noticed that. Do you think it was on purpose? That was Nick's side. Nick Viall. Just kidding I love Nick. But listen, I love to see her just thriving."

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Schwartz talks about ex-wife Katie Maloney's new man (Instagram/@twschwa)

What does Katie Maloney's boyfriend Nick Martin do for a living?

For the unversed, Katie Maloney's boyfriend, Nick Martin is a musician by profession. Nick is a member of the American rock band Sleeping With Sirens which consists of Tony Pizzuti, Justin Hills, and Matty Best.

A close source informed the media outlet that Katie and Nick were introduced to each other via mutual friends in the music industry. These two managed to “bond over their respective endeavors in hospitality."

The insider added, “Katie loves the emo music scene and has been a fan and friend of Nick’s band for some time. While the pair started out as friends, things took a turn this past summer in August and their relationship developed really quickly.”

During an episode of her Disrespectfully podcast, Katie gushed over her new boyfriend Nick, and said, "He's very lovely. He's the most wonderful person I've ever met."

'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney's boyfriend Nick Martin is a member of the rock band Sleeping with Sirens (Instagram/@musickillskate)

'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney was previously linked to Connor Newsum

Prior to her new romance, Katie Maloney, well-known for her appearance on 'Vanderpump Rules', sparked dating rumors with 'Love Island' cast member Connor Newsum. In an episode of her podcast, Katie revealed that the pair went on a date in August 2024.

After a couple of days, Katie's fellow co-star Ariana Madix shed some light on her love life and disclosed that she was not dating anyone. When asked about Katie and Connor's relationship, Ariana said, "Katie is not dating anyone."

'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney went on a date with 'Love Island USA' star Connor Newsum (Instagram/@musickillskate, @loveislandusa)

Why did Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz split?

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz met each other for the first time via a mutual friend named Kristen Doute in 2011. At that point in time, the two connected and went on a date for five years before getting engaged in 2015.

The pair tied the knot the next year. They exchanged their vows in front of their closest friends and family members in an intimate ceremony that took place in Northern California. In March 2022, Katie filed for divorce from Tom, citing "irreconcilable differences." Since their split, the exes have continued to film 'Vanderpump Rules' together.