Katie Ginella drops hints of 'RHOC' comeback in Season 19

Ex-golf reporter Katie Ginella was one of the newcomers on 'RHOC' Season 18

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Katie Ginella might be returning to the Bravo show! On Wednesday, December 18, Katie sparked speculation by sharing an Instagram post alongside her two co-stars Shannon Storms Beador and Jennifer Pedranti. "When life gives you Oranges, put 3 in a bowl. 🍊 🍊 🍊," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. The photograph posted by Katie showed all three ladies flashing their beautiful smiles for the camera.

Katie's latest Instagram post went viral almost instantly, sparking a flurry of Reddit discussions about her potential return to the show. One user wrote, "I'm glad Katie might be back but I'm worried it'll be a gang up season with Emily Gina Heather and Tamra plotting to take her down. Please let me be wrong though!" Another user commented, "Katie needs to come back. She has a lot of holes in her story, a lot of weirdness. But, she gets under Heather's skin so much and the paparazzi story at Disneyland is so annoying but every time Heather's brow furls and she gets that big frown I think finally, she's super bothered."

Katie Ginella poses with her 'RHOC' co-stars Shannon Storms Beador and Jennifer Pedranti (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

'RHOC' star Katie Ginella calls experience on Bravo show 'daunting'

Katie Ginella candidly spoke about her experience on the Bravo reality series 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' in an interview with Decider. At that point, she also talked about her family's reaction to being on a television show.

“It’s been a little daunting, but I got through it. I made it. My husband [Matt Ginella]’s been on TV for a really long time, so I think it was kind of natural for him. My daughter, being able to talk about her past a little bit, she’s told me has been really cathartic," she told the media outlet.

The reality TV star added, "So I think she’s really enjoyed it. And then our seven-year-old, Bandon, he loves seeing himself on TV. We don’t let him watch the episode. We just let him watch his little scene and he thinks he’s famous."

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

Katie Ginella reveals she 'would talk to her family' about 'RHOC' Season 19

In the same interview, Katie Ginella who made her reality television debut on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 was asked whether she would like to return for the upcoming Season 19 of the Bravo show.

“I think I want to get through the rest of the season, watching and filming the reunion and then make a decision. I don’t know. I’m kind of 50/50 right now, and I’d like to honestly talk to my family about it, too, because it’s not just a commitment for me. It’s a commitment for my entire family,” she shared.

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella will ponder over the next season (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online