'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti gives health update after hurtful surgery

'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti has undergone new surgery

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Jennifer Pedranti has recently reflected on the surgery she had undergone. The reality star took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she had a Pelvic reconstruction surgery. She reflected on her health and noted that everything is fine adding, "I wish I woke up with a new nose or a new face but that's not what I did."

She shared that her doctor had to remove the cyst and we tried an ablation but it didn't work, explaining, "just because anatomically it didn't work for me." She added that her doctor "tightened her pelvic floor which is son of a b***h." She shared her post-surgery struggles and noted that she failed to take a shower by herself and needed the nurse's help.

She shared her health update and insisted that she is on medication but her body hurts. The reality star is seemingly still on bed rest and often shares about her day on social media. The reality star's surgery came after her ex-husband slammed her for her lavish spending and requested the court to end the spousal support. Jennifer currently receives $1,735 for spousal support and $4,674 for child support monthly.

'RHOSC' star Jennifer Pedranti thrilled to get a new smile

'RHOSC' star Jennifer Pedranti has a new smile and is proud of it. The reality star has reflected on cosmetic procedures and described her excitement about getting veneers while flaunting her smile. She shared in her Instagram video, "I am absolutely over the moon with my new smile!" The video showed the process of her getting dental veneers and Jennifer flaunted her new bright and white smile with even edges.

She was thankful and grateful to her doctor for brightening her smile. She added, "From the moment I stepped into the office, I felt like family."

'RHOSC' star Jennifer Pedranti accused of getting her tummy tuck

'RHOSC' star Jennifer Pedranti faced accusation of getting her tummy tuck after welcoming five kids. During the show, Heather Dubrow complimented Jennifer's physique and noted that she has "stomach envy," adding, "Her stomach looks so good..." However, Tamra Judge couldn't take the compliment and claimed, "It's a good tummy tuck... she admitted it... she has no belly button..."

Jennifer took to her social media to slam back at Tamra's comment. She shared a video of herself working out and claimed that Tamra's comment came down to 'insecurity." In the video, yoga teacher Jennifer worked on her ripped abs wearing green leggings and a black crop top in the gym. She wrote, "I'm just going to work this 'tummy' and see if I can find my 'belly button'... can we all say INSECURE much??"