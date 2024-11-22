'Joy' Ending Explained: Everything that Jean, Edwards and Steptoe endured for 10 long years was worth it

Netflix's 'Joy' follows the challenges faced by three brilliant minds while developing IVF

Contains spoilers for 'Joy'

Based on the extraordinary development of IVF, the conclusion of Netflix's 'Joy' is as endearing as it can get. Directed by Ben Taylor, the biographical drama follows the challenges faced by Patrick Steptoe (Bill Nighy), Jean Purdy (Thomasin McKenzie), and Robert Edwards (James Norton) as the trio works tirelessly to develop the IVF. Set against the backdrop of the 1960s and 1970s, the film takes viewers through the challenging process of turning an idea into a revolutionary treatment, which was considered controversial at the time.

As the date of insemination inches closer, Steptoe reveals his tangled past to Purdy, making it clear that he is unable to decide who should be prioritized for the treatment and who not. As the day of the treatment officially arrives, the stakes get higher than ever.

Lesley Brown successfully undergoes the procedure in 'Joy'

James Norton in a stillf rom 'Joy' (Netflix)

Lesley Brown (Ella Bruccoleri) successfully undergoes the procedure, but the thing to be noted here is that when Brown joined the IVF trials, her chances of becoming a mother were very odd. So, it was clear that Brown had to take extra care of herself to make sure the baby remained healthy and happy.

The staff worked tirelessly to ensure Brown's pregnancy was a success while also protecting the family from invasive media. The milestone cesarean birth finally took place on July 25, 1978. Before that, Steptoe notifies Brown that the baby is ready to come out, and in order to keep the development under wraps, he urges John Brown (Douggie McMeekin) to go back to the home and return secretly so as not to raise suspicion from the media's prying eyes.

Jean Purdy gets overwhelmed with emotions in 'Joy'

Thomasin McKenzie as Jean Purdy in a still from 'Joy' (Netflix)

As they say, you cannot hide the secret for long as soon the media gets the whiff of the development and swarms the hospital. The media attention was so great that a journalist posing as a janitor had to be ejected. Soon, the surgery began with Purdy and Edwards patiently waiting for the good news outside. The duo jumped into each other's embrace as they heard the cry of the baby. As the team celebrates the birth of their miracle baby, Purdy is overwhelmed with emotions and lets her tears of joy break free in the bathroom.

Once Purdy returns, everyone is in a celebratory mood, and Edward delivers a heartfelt speech, expressing his gratitude to everyone and making it clear that he will not get to experience a success like this again in his career. Edwards also informs that the Brown couple has asked for the suggestion of the middle name, and he has suggested Joy. The film concludes with a montage of real-life photos where it is revealed that Edwards was awarded a Nobel Prize. However, he diligently worked to get Jean's contribution to be recognized. Jean eventually did get her due, but it was too late, as she tragically died of cancer at age 39, and never even got to see the full potential of her innovative efforts.

