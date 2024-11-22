How did Jean Purdy die? Netflix's 'Joy' celebrates the often-overlooked IVF pioneer

Jean Purdy was one of the three pioneers and one of IVF's founding figures who tragically died at 38 years old

Netflix's upcoming film 'Joy' revisits the groundbreaking journey of IVF's creation, shining the spotlight on Jean Purdy, the often-overlooked pioneer of this life-changing medical breakthrough. Alongside Robert Edwards and Patrick Steptoe, Purdy played a crucial role in developing in vitro fertilization, which has since brought hope to millions of families worldwide.

Starring Thomasin McKenzie as Purdy, James Norton as Edwards, and Bill Nighy as Steptoe, 'Joy' aims to correct historical oversights, restoring Purdy's rightful place as one of IVF's founding figures. Through its storytelling, the film highlights her contributions to the birth of Louise Joy Brown, the world’s first 'test tube baby,' in 1978, and addresses the gender biases that obscured her legacy for decades.

What happened to Jean Purdy?

Thomasin McKenzie plays the role of Jean Purdy in 'Joy' (Netflix)

Jean Purdy’s promising career was tragically cut short when she died in March 1985 at just 39 years old from malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Despite her early death, her work continues to impact millions, as she was instrumental in laying the foundation for modern fertility treatments. Bill Nighy, who portrays Steptoe in 'Joy', hopes the film will address the injustice of Purdy’s erasure from history. He shared, “As much as anything, the film does restore Jean Purdy to her rightful place... That phenomenon of men dismissing women's work... is bewildering and bizarre,” during an interview with Radio Times.

Despite her central role in IVF, Purdy’s contributions were long overshadowed by her male colleagues. Edwards, who received the Nobel Prize in 2010 for their collective work, consistently championed her legacy. At the 20th anniversary of IVF, he publicly stated, "There were three original pioneers in IVF and not just two." In 2013, a plaque honoring IVF’s pioneers shockingly excluded Purdy's name, a decision Edwards angrily opposed. Years later, in 2018, Purdy was finally recognized with a memorial at Bourn Hall, the world’s first IVF clinic, which she co-founded. Louise Joy Brown, the first IVF baby, revealed the plaque and remarked, “My mum always talked about Jean and said she was an unsung hero... Without her, IVF babies may never have been a reality.”

When and where to watch 'Joy'?

A still from 'Joy' (Netflix)

Joy is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, November 22, bringing the untold story of Jean Purdy and the pioneers of IVF to screens worldwide. The film will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, making it accessible to subscribers globally. Be sure to add it to your watchlist to witness this inspiring and long-overdue tribute to one of medicine's unsung heroes.

'Joy' trailer

