New ‘Joker 2' trailer finally confirms one secret Batman villain we've all been waiting for

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It’s official! DC's notable supervillain Harvey Dent is making an appearance in the sequel to the 2019 film 'Joker'. A new teaser of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' was posted on the official X account for the 'Joker' sequel on September 3, giving fans their first glimpse of Gotham’s new District Attorney.

His role in the upcoming DC movie was anticipated by eagle-eyed viewers who noticed a radio voice identified as the District Attorney in the YouTube captions of an earlier trailer. Now, fans can't keep calm as their speculation has turned into reality.

'Joker' 2 teaser

What to expect from Harry Lawtey's character in 'Joker 2'?

Harry Lawtey as Harvey Dent in a still from 'Joker 2' teaser (@dcstudios)

Played by Harry Lawtey, Harvey Dent is set to prosecute none other than Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck for his notorious actions in the original 2019 'Joker' film.

The character has an interesting history in the DC comics. Dent, originally Gotham's idealistic District Attorney, undergoes a tragic transformation into the villainous Two-Face after a brutal attack leaves half his face disfigured. He becomes a criminal mastermind obsessed with duality and the number two. This flip from good to evil has cemented him as a compelling rogue in Batman lore.

The Modern Age of Comic Books shows that Dent has a dissociative identity disorder where Two-Face is his alter ego.

Who are the cast members in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@dcstudios)

Directed by Todd Phillips, 'Joker 2' brings back Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker. Joining the cast is Lady Gaga, playing Joker's love interest, Harley Quinn.

Other cast members include Catherine Keener as Maryanne Stewart, Brendan Gleeson as Jackie Sullivan, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, and Steve Coogan as Paddy Meyers. The upcoming psychological thriller film is jointly produced by Warner Bros Pictures and DC Studios.

When will 'Joker 2' release?

Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@dcstudios)

'Joker' was initially planned as a standalone film but its worldwide success at the box office triggered the talks of a sequel.

The film had its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 4. It is slated to release in theatres in United States on October 4.