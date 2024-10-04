'Joker: Folie à Deux' climax explained: Controversial ending breathes new life into ever-expanding franchise

'Joker: Folie à Deux' explores the twisted relationship between Arthur Fleck and Harleen 'Lee' Quinzel

Contains spoilers for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

GOTHAM, NEW YORK CITY: Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is back with his twisted mind in the sequel to the 2019 smash hit 'Joker,' titled 'Joker: Folie à Deux.' Todd Phillips's musical psychological thriller follows Arthur, the Joker, who is in Arkham Asylum awaiting trial for crimes from two years ago.

It is here that he meets fellow patient Harleen 'Lee' Quinzel (Lady Gaga), who admires his Joker image and cooks up a fictional backstory to win his confidence. After an unsuccessful escape attempt, true identity of Lee is revealed, her lies become apparent. The story takes a dark turn when Arthur is sexually assaulted by asylum guard Jackie Sullivan (Brendan Gleeson) with two others, leaving a dark impression on the man's psyche.

Why did Arthur Fleck denounce the Joker persona in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

The assault profoundly impacts Arthur, which was apparent in the subsequent trial. Shocking everyone, Arthur denounces his Joker persona in the next trial and expresses remorse for his misdeeds. Arthur also reveals that he wishes to start over. Now, his response disappoints not only his admirers, who expected him to embrace the Joker but also Lee, who departs with them. Despite Arthur's honesty and pledge to leave the Joker character, the grand jury convicts him of murders.

It is here when Arthur's condition strikes again, and he starts laughing uncontrollably, prompting a man to become enraged and chaos ensues in the courtroom. The scenario worsens as a vehicle bomb explodes, destroying the building's side wall and causing chaos. The explosion causes commotion in the courthouse, and Arthur, who appears dazed, discovers an escape passage through the building's shattered wall. On his way out, he is assisted by two Joker fans, who are responsible for the bombing. Soon, Arthur evades them to find Lee.

Who kills Arthur Fleck in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

Arthur soon comes across Lee, who has been true to her word and moved into his former flat. However, their relationship appears to have changed as Lee is dissatisfied with Arthur's denunciation of the Joker image. Despite being pregnant, Lee seemed to have fallen out of love based on their conversations. She abandons him on the iconic stairs, just as the GCPD comes to take Arthur to Arkham.

As the scene shifts, it is clear that Arthur has accepted his new reality as he settles in the asylum, but things soon take a dramatic turn for the man when a guard tells him of a guest. However, before he can figure out who it is, Arthur is stabbed to death by another patient. This unknown patient stabs the man mercilessly multiple times while laughing wildly. As Arther dies, the mysterious guy carved a smile on his own face. The film concludes with Arthur bleeding to death, implying that he was simply an inspiration for the real Joker, leaving the Joker's legacy to continue after him.

