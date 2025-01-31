Jimmy Kimmel gave Khloé Kardashian bizarre dating advice and things took an awkward turn

Khloé Kardashian has a long history of dating NBA players and Jimmy Kimmel had a thing or two to say about it leading to an awkward moment

Khloé Kardashian was put in an uncomfortable place back in April 2019 while promoting the 16th season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', rebranded as 'The Kardashians'. The promotional tour wasn't without its challenges, as she had to face public scrutiny following a highly publicized cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson. During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' alongside her sisters Kim and Kourtney, Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time bringing up the scandal. He even made a jab at Khloé's taste in men! Eeks, talk about making it awkward.

He asked, “I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with. Is it time to stop dating basketball players?” Khloé’s response? “I don’t know, you know,” she said, clearly uncomfortable as the audience laughed. “I like what I like. What can I say?” Kimmel then asked if she even likes basketball, to which Khloé replied, “I don’t play basketball. I just like to observe basketball games. It’s the whole thing of it all. But I do agree, I should probably listen to my MJ, my grandmother...I should probably start to date accountants or something like that.” Her reaction said it all—super embarrassing!

In case you were wondering, Khloé and Thompson are no longer together after his latest cheating scandal. They are currently co-parenting their daughter, True. However, Khloé recently spoke about why she wanted Thompson present for True's birth despite learning of the cheating scandal 2 days before she was born. Khloé said, "I remember when Tristan had an affair, it was public and I gave birth 48 hours later. And people were like, ‘Do you want him in the hospital room when you’re giving birth?’ And it was my first baby and I said, ‘I do,'" as reported by People.

She continued, "And we’re all going to pretend because of course, I had to have all my siblings in the room and my mom." Talking about what drove her decision, she explained, "I was thinking for my daughter True. And I get sad if I ever see myself because I can tell I’m blank and it’s an out-of-body experience. I just went into autopilot. And I just went into, I’m not here, I was not present. But my body was there, I gave birth, I did what I had to do." She further added, "But it was for her. I thought of her. I was like, ‘For her memories, I want her to know her dad was in the room.’ And then when it was done, I was like, ‘I can’t talk to you’ when I put my home camera down. But I made sure to do what I needed to do for her."

Additionally, in a recent episode of her podcast, 'Khloé in Wonderland', Khloé opened up about her 2016 divorce from Lamar Odom. She revealed that his struggle with drug addiction was a significant factor in their separation. A crucial moment occurred when Lamar told her, "You can't want it more than I do," leading her to realize she couldn't force him to change. This understanding ultimately led her to file for divorce, reported The Cut. Khloé's relationships have faced significant challenges, so when Kimmel joked about her dating choices, we get why she was uncomfortable. Can we really blame her?