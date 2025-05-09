‘DWTS’ star says emotional goodbye to dance partner after final tour performance: 'Our last...'

'Dancing With The Stars' is known for its iconic dancer duos, and fans adore these duos. Jenna Johnson and Joey Graziadei are one such deeply beloved duo that even won 'Dancing With The Stars' in 2024. Johnson has won two mirrorball trophies on 'DWTS.' Her first win was all the way back in season 26 with celebrity partner Adam Rippon, while her second win was with her current partner Graziadei in 2024.

Johnson and Graziadei were partners for the entirety of season 33, which they went on to win. After the duo's Mirrorball Trophy win, their partnership was extended to the 'DWTS Live 2025 Tour,' which ran from January 7, 2025, to April 19, 2025. Since the show assigns different pro-celebrity duos every season, their partnership ended as the 'DWTS Live Tour' came to a close. As the two parted ways, Johnson took to Instagram to pen her thoughts.

"This is it… OUR LAST DANCE. I’ve dreaded making this post for the past couple of months, so bear with me while I try to articulate all of my emotions!" Johnson wrote. "The past couple of months getting to tour, perform for, and meet ALL the beautiful fans who supported us while on the show (and helped get us that mirrorball) has been a dream come true. Not to mention getting to dance with my friends and reminisce on how special it is getting to do what we love most."

Johnson then opened up about her experience coaching and having Graziadei as her dancing partner: "Joey. I’m not sure why we were partnered together (thank you @deena_katz !!!!). But it’s felt like meeting someone I’ve known my whole life. Getting to be your coach, dance partner, and friend has truly changed my life. Before ending her note, Johnson wrote how "this is the end of an incredible chapter" but not the end of the duo's friendship. Parade reported that the two-time Mirrorball trophy winner further added how she will be the one choreographing the dance for Graziadei and his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson.

Johnson then went on to thank 'Dancing With The Stars' as she tagged the official page. "I’m so grateful to the @dwtstourofficial for letting us join this incredible cast of dancers. You all are rockstars!! 88 shows in 4 months is insane. It’s always a privilege to share the stage with you! My heart is full, and my tears are flowing while writing this in my hotel room, lol. Forever grateful. 🫶🏼"