Jason Kelce fuels wild fan theories over Travis Kelce's sexy 'Grotesquerie' role

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With much anticipation around his character, Travis Kelce's appearance in FX's 'Grotesquerie' is making news and just like his fans his brother Jason Kelce is also curious about his part in the horror thriller.

Travis' character Ed Lachlan is introduced in Episode 3 as an orderly named Eddie Lachlan. He strikes up a connection with Det. Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts), with the two engaging in a minor flirtation. The duo reunites later in the episode when Eddie helps Lois escape from the hospital. While many fans suspect that Eddie has ulterior motives due to his unsettling demeanor, Jason has also expressed curiosity about his character.

Jason Kelce demands Travis Kelce divulges about his character in 'Grotesquerie'

Jason Kelce demanded to know the information about Travis Kelce's character in 'Grotesquerie' (@gettyimages/@cooperneill)

In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason couldn't hold back and asked Travis about his character. Travis, on the other hand, remained tight-lipped and advised that his brother watch the show himself to maintain its mystery. In the same podcast, Jason surprised fans by casually hinting that their father, Ed Kelce, might a murderer while discussing Travis's role in 'Grotesquerie,' leaving listeners stunned by the unexpected revelation.

The speculation about Ed Kelce possibly being a murderer began when Travis stated that his character in 'Grotesquerie' is also named Ed, as per The SportsRush. Travis was taken aback when Jason joked that he might think his father was a killer. Jason went on to say that if someone said their father had killed someone, he would accept it, but Travis stressed that if their father did commit murder, it would be for a 'good reason.'

Fans speculate about Travis Kelce's character in 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

As soon as Travis appeared in 'Grotesquerie,' fans flocked to X to speculate about his character. One fan said, "So Travis’ character is real???"

So Travis’ character is real??? #Grotesquerie — Caleigh Miller (@CaleighAMiller) October 3, 2024

Another fan added, "Travis doing an excellent job but I wonder if he the k!ller."

Travis doing an excellent job but i wonder if he the k!ller🤔#Grotesquerie — Taylor (@tayl0rblu3) October 3, 2024

One fan further added to the speculations, asking, "So wait, is Travis’ character real or not??? I still can’t tell."

So wait, is Travis’ character real or not??? I still can’t tell. #Grotesquerie — Caleigh Miller (@CaleighAMiller) October 3, 2024

"So I'm guessing Travis Kelce is supposed to be an angel," added another fan.

So I'm guessing Travis Kelce is supposed to be an angel #grotesquerie — Señor (@calvin_es_papi) October 3, 2024

How to stream 'Grotesquerie'?

Niecy Nash in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (FXNetworks/@prashantgupta)

New episodes will premiere weekly on FX and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

The ad-supported Hulu plan is priced at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. If you prefer to watch the show without ads, you can opt for the plan that costs $17.99 per month.

