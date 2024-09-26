‘I'm gonna be real p****d!’ Jason Kelce cheekily warns brother Travis Kelce over ‘Grotesquerie’ role

‘Grotesquerie’ will mark Travis Kelce's debut into the world of acting and cinema

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce has jokingly threatened his brother Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs star, over his role in Ryan Murphy's chilling new FX series, 'Grotesquerie'. The show premiered on Wednesday night, leaving fans amazed by its gory and gruesome nature.

The first episode follows Detective Lois Tryon's search for a serial killer accused of sickening crimes, including the horrific act of boiling a young baby. Jason took to X during the premiere, humorously warning, "If Travis boiled a baby, I’m gonna be real pissed Grotesquerie."

If Travis boiled a baby, I’m gonna be real pissed #Grotesquerie — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) September 26, 2024

Jason Kelce's tweet about brother Travis's 'Grotesquerie' role has fans cracking up

Jason's tweet sparked laughter among fans, with many replying with memes and jokes. One fan quipped, "Real weird tweet until I found out what 'Grotesquerie' was." Another commented, "There goes any chance of Uncle Travis babysitting the girls."

There goes any chance of Uncle Travis babysitting the girls — Heidi P (@AZHeidiP) September 26, 2024

Real weird tweet until I found out what Grotesquerie was 😂 — itmeJP (@itmeJP) September 26, 2024

keep live tweeting the show😂😂 — Lauren⸆⸉🪩 (@Laurens13tv) September 26, 2024

This randomly popped up on my feed. I'm not mad. But I do have questions. — Ellie Leonard (@RedPencilScript) September 26, 2024

Maybe just don’t let him babysit, just in case! — newmangirl85 (@newmangirl85) September 26, 2024

Some users found the tweet amusing and wrote, "Keep live tweeting the show," while one added, "This randomly popped up on my feed. I'm not mad. But I do have questions."

Another fan shared her thoughts on the comment section, "Maybe just don't let him babysit, just in case!"

Jason initially asked Travis about his role on their 'New Heights' podcast, inquiring if he was the killer. Travis playfully responded, "Can't tell you. You're going to have to watch," as reported by DailyMail.

Will 'Grotesquerie' mark the beginning of Travis Kelce's post-football career?

A still from 'Grotesquerie' (Youtube/@fxnetworks)

As Travis Kelce makes his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's chilling series 'Grotesquerie', speculation swirls about whether this marks the beginning of his transition from the gridiron to Hollywood. With an underwhelming start to the NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, whispers about Kelce's football future have grown louder. His foray into acting, alongside veterans like Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance, raises questions about whether he's positioning himself for a post-football career.

Will 'Grotesquerie' prove a one-off experiment or a stepping stone to a full-time acting career? Only time will tell, but Kelce's charisma and on-screen presence could make him a natural fit for the entertainment industry. As fans tune in to see if he's the serial killer in 'Grotesquerie', they'll also be watching for signs of a potential career shift.

'Grotesquerie' trailer

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online