Jane Fonda recalls going 'skinny dipping' with Michael Jackson on a 'moonlit' night: "He came and..."

"He was skinny!" she confessed. Jackson visited Fonda on the sets of a 1981 film and stayed with her for ten days.

Jane Fonda threw a bombshell confession about going 'skinny dipping' with the King of Pop on a 'moonlit' night. Fonda recalled during an exclusive with Vanity Fair in 2016 that the 'Thriller' hitmaker paid her a visit on the sets of the 1981 film 'On Golden Pond' and the two shared a romantic time in a lake. As per People, she revealed more details of their clandestine encounter in 2023 while appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.' "I have stories for you, kid. We don't have time," Fonda said."I saw Michael Jackson naked!" she exclaimed to Cohen's amazement.

"Okay, I'm listening," the talk show host gaped and asked as he leaned in closer for the grapevine to unfold. "Where'd you see him naked?" "Well, he came and visited me when we were shooting 'On Golden Pond,' and I had a little cottage right on the lake, and it was a beautiful moonlit night," Fonda disclosed. "And you said let's skinny dip," Cohen assumed. "No, he did!" the 'Monster-in-Law' actress revealed. She continued: "I think because he knew he was going to die young and I would talk about him, being naked," she added amid a roar of laughter. "He was skinny!" she confessed further. Cohen then politely backed off, saying, "I'm not going to ask anything else about it to be respectful of Michael."

Fans loved the piece of history that Fonda admitted openly: "What a remarkable treasure trove of anecdotes Jane Fonda must have! I am saving this clip in my "comedy" folder because I belly laughed, but gee this was awesome," a viewer gushed. "Jane needs to write a book about all her “experiences” like the ones she mentioned here!" a fan chimed. Yes, Icon tells us more. I could listen all day. Andy should do like a no-hour limit with Icons who want to spill the tea," a netizen wrote, begging for more details. The way she just blurted out “I saw Michael Jackson naked” We’re thinking about that, huh Jane," another viewer teased.

Michael Jackson, Jane Fonda and The Village People at Studio 54. pic.twitter.com/L0rkeW5GJS — This Is Not Porn (@Thisisnotporn) November 23, 2013

In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fonda recalled that superstar Katharine Hepburn did not like Jackson visiting the movie set. “He came and stayed for 10 days,” the 'Youth' actress revealed. “And when I first asked [Hepburn] permission, she was not happy. Then the crew said, ‘You don’t understand. It’s Michael Jackson!’" Fonda further confessed that they stayed close during those ten days: "We lived together!" Ironically, convicted physician Conrad Murray's book 'This Is It' dished out that the 'Billie Jean' singer was attracted to anorexic women. "He was interested in anorexia," Murray claimed, according to Inside Edition. "He wanted women who looked like bones. Very thin."

Murray's account further alleged that the 'Heal the World' singer disguised himself as a clown or something else and "cruised the Las Vegas strip" looking for escorts. The disgraced doctor claimed that Jackson was only "looking for entertainment" and did not wish to date skinny women. "I once wore scrubs and Michael walked with a limp pretending to be a stroke victim," he wrote. "Another time, Michael dressed as a clown." When asked why he was revealing these private secrets to the world, Murray said that Jackson wanted him to share his story.