Aaron Carter recalls 'uneasy' moment when he woke up in Michael Jackson's bedroom at 15: "I shook him..."

"I don’t know if he was sleepwalking or what, but he seemed to still be asleep," Aaron Carter said recalling the night.

Disney alum Aaron Carter died unexpectedly on November 5, 2022, his death was ruled as 'accidental drowning' after inhaling Alprazolam, the generic version of brand-name Xanax. Ironically, his unfinished memoir titled 'Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life' was posthumously released on November 15, 2022. According to the New York Post, shocking details about the rapper's private life emerged, including his mental health issues and an unusually 'uncomfortable' encounter with Michael Jackson. "Something woke me. I sat up and found Michael at the foot of my cot in his tighty-whitey underwear," Carter chillingly confessed about his experience at the Neverland Ranch when he was 15.

The 'I Want Candy' singer stated in his autobiography that he was extremely exhausted after crashing into the Jacksons' enormous home following a birthday celebration. “Michael and I went into the main house alone and headed to his bedroom area,” he wrote. Carter explained that the 'Thriller' hitmaker already had prepared a bedside cot for him to use. “Obviously, there were tons of rooms in the house. But he pulled out this cot next to his bed that was already made. I never asked for the cot, but there it was. I didn’t care. I was tired. He turned out the lights and got in his bed, and we went to sleep.”

Later in the night, Carter recalled waking up to an odd scene at the base of his bed. He found Jackson standing in his tight underwear and seemed drowsy. "I don’t know if he was sleepwalking or what, but he seemed to still be asleep. What the f–k!?’ I shouted and shook him a little to wake him. ‘Go back to your bed!' He just mumbled, ‘OK,’ then got back into his bed, and we both went back to sleep. I never asked him about it, and we never mentioned it. When I woke up in the morning, he was gone from the room.” The book also alleged that Jackson was hooked on weed, the young rapper wrote that the celebrated Grammy winner “smoked like a thug.”

Aaron Carter performs at Gramercy Theatre on March 3, 2013, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ilya S. Savenok)

Additionally, the 'Sooner or Later' rapper revealed that Jackson was a generous giver and had gifted him a white military-style jacket adorned with Swarovski crystals that the latter had worn on September 10, 2001, during a performance in New York City. He also claimed that the 'Billie Jean' singer had a special nickname for him - 'Apple Head'. However, three months after the 'uneasy' incident, Jackson was taken into custody over child molestation allegations. Carter disclosed that law authorities tried to question him about the 'Heal the World' singer's conduct. However, he told them that Jackson never behaved inappropriately with him.

“He never did anything that was inappropriate — except for one time,” he claimed during the filming of 2019 'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.' “There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate,” Carter mysteriously confessed without revealing the exact details. He always defended Jackson calling him a "kind man."