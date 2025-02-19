Doctor reveals Michael Jackson’s chilling last words moments before his death: "Just make me..."

Michael Jackson's last words before death were disclosed to public by his doctor

It's been over fifteen years since the legendary musician Michael Jackson passed away. However, fans of the 'King of Pop' still wonder about his final words. For those unaware, Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. At the time of his death, Jackson was 50 years old. According to a report by LadBible, Jackson's personal doctor Conrad Murray revealed that Jackson couldn't breathe properly and went into cardiac arrest. Before that, Murray had given Jackson a huge dose of propofol and benzodiazepine to put him to sleep.

After receiving a call from Murray, paramedics rushed to Jackson's Los Angeles mansion and attempted to revive him with CPR. Despite their efforts, medical professionals were unable to save him. Jackson was pronounced dead nearly two hours after Murray's phone call. The world was left in shock by the heartbreaking news of Jackson’s passing. Following the investigation and autopsy, Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson's death.

During the trial, Murray's attorney claimed that on the night of the Grammy-winning singer's death, Jackson consumed eight tablets of the sedative lorazepam without Murray's supervision. "When Dr. Murray left the room, Jackson self-administered a dose of propofol that, with the lorazepam, created a perfect storm in his body that ultimately killed him. The whole thing is tragic, but the evidence is not that Dr. Murray did it," the lawyer claimed. Eventually, the judge gave the final verdict and ruled that the "misplaced trust in the hands of Murray cost Jackson his life." Murray was sentenced to four years in prison. However, Murray ended up serving only two years in prison.

During the trial, Murray also revealed Jackson's final words. As per the Los Angeles Times, Murray shared that the last thing Jackson mentioned was a plea for 'Milk.' Milk' was Jackson's nickname for the anesthetic propofol. In the course of the trial, Murray told the jury, "[Jackson] said, ‘Please, please, give him some milk so that I can sleep, because I know that this is all that really works for me.'"

At that moment, Detective Scott Smith asked Murray, "Hot milk or warm or just...” to which he responded, "This is just a medicine that he was familiar with, it’s called propofol. He said ‘Just make me sleep, doesn’t matter what time I get up.' I agreed at that time that I would switch over to the propofol.” After administering the drug, Murray left Jackson's bedside for around two minutes as he wanted to go to the washroom and when he came back he saw that the iconic singer wasn't breathing. Then, Murray pulled all the stops to resuscitate Jackson but nothing worked out and unfortunately, he died.

In his final moments, Jackson was surrounded by his family, including his daughter Paris Jackson, son Prince Jackson, and Bigi Jackson. In one of the court hearings, Jackson also shared, “His daughter uttered a lot of words of unhappiness, and you know, she will live alone without her dad and she didn’t want to be an orphan." Then, Murray stated that he told his daughter Paris that he “tried my best.” Murray recalled, “And she said, ‘I know that, Dr. Murray. At least I know. I know you tried your best.’ ”