'Agatha All Along': Why Billy Maximoff's true identity is hiding in plain sight

Everything we know about this 'Agatha All Along' character might not be true as there may be a different side to her story

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'Agatha All Along' Episode 6, the show gave a huge clue about Rio Vidal's real identity, hidden among some big reveals about Billy Maximoff. By the end of the episode, it was confirmed that a character named Teen is actually William Kaplan. We got to see parts of William’s early life, including his Bar Mitzvah, and sadly, his death in a car accident after the Scarlet Witch's magic from WandaVision faded away. The twist comes when it is revealed that Billy Maximoff’s soul took over William's body, which ties into his new journey along The Witches' Road.

While the episode mostly focused on Billy, there were still small hints about what might happen to other witches like Lilia and Jen. However, Rio Vidal, played by Aubrey Plaza, wasn’t in this episode at all. This absence adds to the ongoing fan theories about who Rio really is, with one Easter egg in this episode possibly being the biggest clue yet about her true identity.

Is Billy Maximoff the coven's green witch in 'Agatha All Along'?

In 'Agatha All Along', when Agatha’s witch coven was first formed, Lilia Calderu wrote down the names of three witches and a symbol that represented the fourth who would join Agatha and Billy Maximoff on The Witches' Road. The names she listed were Lilia herself, Jennifer Kale, and Alice Wu-Gulliver, and next to them, she drew a black heart. At first, the witches believed the black heart stood for their coven's green witch. Some thought it represented Mrs Hart (Sharon Davis) and Rio Vidal after Mrs Hart's death.

Many fans speculated that the black heart referred to Rio because, in episode 1, she mentioned having a "black heart that beats for Agatha." However, in Episode 6, it looks like the black heart could actually be Billy’s symbol, revealing him as the coven's green witch. In a text from Billy's boyfriend, he says, "You're my heart," but instead of using the word "heart," he sends a black heart emoji. This suggests that Billy, who was once believed to be just a familiar, is actually a full member of the coven as the green witch.

The episode also explains that Lilia is the one who places a sigil on William Kaplan, which hides his future identity as Billy Maximoff from the other witches. The sigil even worked on Lilia herself, preventing her from knowing Billy’s name. That’s why, instead of writing his name, she drew the black heart. If Billy is indeed the black heart, it might finally explain some of the theories about Rio Vidal.

If Rio Vidal isn't the green witch in 'Agatha All Along', who is she really?

A popular theory about Rio Vidal in 'Agatha All Along' is that she’s the MCU’s version of Lady Death from Marvel Comics. The first six episodes dropped several hints supporting this idea. In Episode 4, Rio mentions that after Agatha kills other witches, she gets to keep their bodies. She also tells the coven that she once had to do her job, which caused pain to someone she loved—likely a reference to her relationship with Agatha. The theory suggests that Rio, as Lady Death, was involved in Nicholas Scratch's death, which deeply upset Agatha.

In the same episode, when Teen is hurt, Agatha pleads with Rio, saying, "Don't take him," and Rio responds, "That boy isn't yours." This could hint that Rio knows Nicholas is dead, making her aware that Teen isn't truly Agatha’s. Rio’s absence in Episode 6 after Alice’s death adds to the speculation that she might be Lady Death, responsible for taking those who die. In the midseason trailer, Rio’s line, "All roads lead to me," could be another clue. It may suggest that since everyone dies eventually, they all end up crossing paths with her, reinforcing the theory that Rio represents Death itself. Alongside Billy’s role as the green witch, Agatha All Along could be introducing Death as a key character in the form of Rio.

