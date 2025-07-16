We love Vanna White’s fashion on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — but one outfit caused an unexpected glitch on live TV

Yes, Vanna White's outfit really caused a puzzle board on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to malfunction

In an episode from last season of ‘Wheel of Fortune’, host Vanna White was seen wearing a spectacular dress on the show. Well, this not only grabbed the attention of the viewers, the contestant and her co-host Ryan Seacrest, but apparently also of the “lasers.” Interestingly, it was not the whole dress that caused a puzzle board malfunction, but just the white cuffs that the dress had at the end of her sleeves. White was seen wearing the outfit on the March 14, 2025 episode. It was a black capri pantsuit with white cuffs on her hands. Donning a great look, she also wore black high heels. “Why I love your cuffs!” Seacrest was heard talking to White as they walked out from backstage together. “What are you hiding in there?” he joked. Replying to him, the logtime cohost stated, “Nothing.”

Although the two were making simple jokes, Seacrest was worried that the cuffs would affect the night's game show, which eventually turned out to be right. When the game began, White began doing her job, to touch the letters on the board with her hands. However, the sleeves blocked her from touching the white puzzle tiles, as per TV Insider. Problems began right during the first toss-up. The co-host was supposed to touch the tile on the end to get the board started, but White had to tap the tile three times to begin the game. Following this, contestant Bill Friskey was seen chuckling at the mishap, and his opponent, Haley Yaeger, was shown to be smiling at the move made by White.

Seacrest was then seen trying to get the mood light, asking, “Just a question, do the lazers not sense your hands because of your cuffs?” to which White replied with a “Maybe.” However, Seacrest laughed and said, “We’ll see how this goes tonight.” Looking into the camera, White shrugged, and Seacrest moved ahead with the introductions. Later, in the second toss-up, Seacrest joked, “Let’s see if Vanna can start it.” Luckily, White did not face any issues during the second puzzle. However, it is to be noted that White appeared to be struggling because of his outfit, having issues while trying to touch the letters during the remaining show.

In an episode of iHeart Radio’s Elvis Duran Show, that same month, White mentioned that the puzzle board works in a motion-activated manner. Meaning that she only has to wave her hand over the white tiles seen on the puzzle board and not actually touch them. Meanwhile, the viewers took to social media and expressed their thoughts about the outfit that made the show even more interesting. A user on Reddit wrote, “Wonderful outfit other than the sleeve cowbell cuffs.” Below in the thread, another user commented, “It even impacted her ability to do her job lol.” A ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fan then expressed, “It was funny when she couldn’t get the board to work, though lol.” Another such comment read, “Have no words.”