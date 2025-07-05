Almost losing over $20K, 'Wheel of Fortune' makes stunning comeback — and breaks down in tears

"Don't cry!" said Pat Sajak while comforting an emotional 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who made a comeback and won big.

'Wheel of Fortune' has seen many contestants' lives change forever as they walk away with big wins. In one rare and emotional episode, a college contestant on the verge of losing it all made a stunning comeback, turning the tide in her favor. Overwhelmed by emotion, she burst into tears, forcing former host Pat Sajak to offer her comfort.

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

The college student, Malia, from Honolulu, had a rocky start on Wheel of Fortune's College Week Spring Break but stunned viewers and Sajak with a major comeback. Malia, majoring in international business and marketing with a minor in finance, initially trailed behind the other contestants but turned the game around by correctly solving the puzzle, 'High Point of the Year,' as per Delco.Today. Sajak warmly acknowledged her victory, saying, "You know, it’s a funny little game. Ben had this big lead by a big number, but what you did is you ended up winning the match with $25,850!"

In response, Malia exclaimed, "I'm gonna cry!" and nearly broke into sobs. Sajak then gently guided her back to the wheel, saying, "I know, here, step up here and cry." He joked, "I don’t have a Kleenex or anything, so just use your sweater, and I'll be right back.” After briefly checking in with the other contestants, Sajak returned and put a comforting arm around Malia. When she repeated, "I'm gonna cry!" he replied with a smile, "Don't cry! Before you cry, pick a category, and then you can just bawl your eyes out," as per The Sun US.

On another occasion, Sajak displayed a different side of himself when he surprisingly tackled a contestant. During an episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' contestant Fred impressed viewers by revealing his diverse skill set, which included him being a drama teacher, bar trivia host, and even a professional wrestler, as per Fox News. He admitted he earns 'very little' for wrestling, saying, "I do it for the fun." This had host Sajak playing along as he turned to the other contestants and joked, "Just because he’s a professional wrestler… You want me to body slam him for you?"

The fellow players responded enthusiastically with a "Yes!" After reaching the bonus round on 'Wheel of Fortune,' Fred quickly solved the 'Phrase' category puzzle, 'His mind is wandering' in just three tries. When Sajak revealed that Fred had won $75,800, the contestant was visibly emotional. He flexed his muscles, hugged his father, and placed his hands over his head in shock, exhaling deeply as he absorbed his victory. In a hilarious and unexpected twist, Sajak suddenly ran over and tackled Fred, playfully mimicking a wrestling move. He bent Fred’s arm behind his back and grabbed his face, putting him in a loose headlock, much to the crowd’s amusement.