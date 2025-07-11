Vanna White takes down Ryan Seacrest with the perfect snowball shot in hilarious ‘Wheel of Fortune’ moment

‘Wheel of Fortune’ hosts were seen having a blast at a snowy location in Utah, as Vanna White had Ryan Seacrest down in the snow.

Back during Season 42 of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ the newly welcomed host, Ryan Seacrest, and Vanna White were shown to enjoy their time in Utah. This was when Jocelyn Smith, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, North Carolina, competed against Sherry Gatlin, a grandmother of three who worked for the FBI for 33 years from Lincoln, Nebraska, and TJ VanDeWeerd, a bushcraft camper and father of two daughters from Ruskin, Florida. The contestants were seen on the game show on the January 23, 2025 episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

The show, meanwhile, had shared a social media post in which the two hosts could be seen filming their parts while also enjoying their trip to Park City, Utah. As per TV Insider, the filming was for the Winter Wonderland series of the highly acclaimed game show. The video that was shared on Instagram started off with a slow-motion footage. Where both Seacrest and White could be seen throwing snow at each other. However, it was White who had hit Seacrest with snow right in the face, with some of it also entering his mouth.

Next, the footage showed the streets of Park City. While they were empty, the streets also had snow on the sides. Some other clips in the video showed the trees being covered with snow and the crew being out in the cold, filming. The two host were noticed to be covered in warm clothes as they recorded their parts. “Let’s shake things up with some ‘Wheel of Fortune,’” Seacrest was heard stating. A Christmas-themed cup of hot cocoa, topped with whipped cream, was shown being enjoyed by the two hosts. Seacrest and White were seen being all smiley as they sat down on a balcony during what seemed to be another day of filming.

In the social media post, White was seen wearing a yellow suit, ready for a snowboarding experience. She was also seen asking, “Is this too much?” As she tightened her snow boots, she asked the instructor, “Is that how you do it?” Joining her for the adventure was Seacrest with his blue snowboard. The two were even seen trying to help each other with their boards during a segment of the Winter Wonderland filming. “Thanks for watching from this Winter Wonderland. See you next time. Wheel of Fortune,” yelled Seacrest as he pushed himself towards a hill. The funny footage then also showed him falling near a tree, as he waved back at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

It was Smith who solved the puzzles brilliantly. During the first Toss-Up puzzle and the Round 1 “Phrase” puzzle, Smith earned the leading position with $6,700. Meanwhile, VanDeWeerd also got on board in the Mystery Round with $2,150. After her turn, Smith again took the leading position in the Express Round, winning a total of $15,698 as well as a trip to New York. Each of the three contestants solved one puzzle in the triple-toss-up round, with VanDeWeerd solving the final Speed Up puzzle. Ultimately, it was Smith who won the episode with $17,698, as per Carolina Peacemaker.