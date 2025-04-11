Tom Bergeron posted one throwback photo and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans said the same thing

Throughout its launch, 'Dancing with the Stars' has undergone several changes, but host Tom Bergeron remained constant until his 2020 departure. Bergeron's decision to leave the show garnered major headlines, specifically for his open criticism of the producers after they cast former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in Season 28 of the show, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Following Bergeron's departure from the program, fans have also chimed in to show their support for the former host of the dance reality show.

Tom Bergeron introduces the 4th annual staged celebrity reading of 'It's A Wonderful Life' presented by the Ed Asner Family Center in Burbank, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg)

Back in June 2023, Bergeron shared a humorous throwback on Instagram, posting a photo of his old security badge from the ABC's competition series, as per Good Housekeeping. Fans were quick to notice the ID photo wasn’t a typical headshot; it was actually taken from his 2002 guest role as alien trader D'Marr on 'Star Trek: Enterprise.' Bergeron joked about the unusual choice, writing, "For years, this was my actual security badge at @tvc.studios. The resemblance is uncanny."

After Bergeron shared his hilarious throwback post, his former 'Dancing With the Stars' co-host Erin Andrews responded with a heartfelt comment, writing, "I miss [you] and this." Not only that, but lately, Bergeron has also been more openly supportive of the dance reality show. When it was announced that Julianne Hough would replace Tyra Banks as co-host for Season 32 alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, Bergeron also expressed his approval.

Following Bergeron's unexpected departure from the dance show, fans were quick to show their support for him under his Instagram post. A fan said, "I never watched 'Dancing with the Stars' again after you left. I didn't think it was fair what they did to you. Always miss you," while another commented, "Still miss you on 'Dancing with the Stars'!" A fan remarked, "I miss the good ol days of DWTS; nothing will ever compare to what we all had. It was true magic. Hard work & love. #Dwtsfam4life if you know you know!!!" A fan commented, "Come back to DWTS."

Bergeron also opened up about his 2020 exit from 'DWTS' during an appearance on Cheryl Burke's 'Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans' podcast. Bergeron recalled suggesting that the show avoid casting any politicians as the 2020 presidential election was looming. Bergeron wanted to give audiences a "wonderful escape" from real-world tensions. According to him, producers initially agreed. But that changed quickly, as per Cosmopolitan. "I remember getting a phone call from the showrunner and another producer," Bergeron shared. "And this former showrunner says to me, 'You might want to sit down for this last one.' I said, 'Why?' And then they told me who it was." Bergeron then explained to Burke that producers wanted to cast "the former press guy for Trump," Sean Spicer, revealing his disapproval of the decision.

The hosts react to Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews leaving and Tyra Banks joining "Dancing with the Stars." pic.twitter.com/6M79TTihip — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 21, 2020

Bergeron was shocked and angered when producers went against their earlier agreement by casting Spicer. Despite trying to stay civil, he eventually released a public statement expressing his frustration over being misled, though he avoided naming individuals or political parties.

He then said, "So at that moment, I knew this is probably my last season because of that one betrayal. Up until that point, there were people of character there." Bergeron revealed that while he was upset, his intention wasn’t revenge but to send a clear message to viewers that the show had crossed a line. He maintained that his stance would have been the same regardless of political affiliation.