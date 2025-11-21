Is more 'All Creatures Great and Small' on the way after season 6? All the key details you need

The sixth season of 'All Creatures Great and Small' will arrive in the U.S. on PBS in January

Following a popular sixth season, Deadline has now confirmed that 'All Creatures Great & Small' has been officially renewed for a seventh and eighth season. The upcoming seasons would air, as per usual, on PBS Masterpiece and BBC 5. The sixth season of 'All Creatures Great and Small' recently concluded its run on BBC 5 and will arrive in the U.S. on PBS on January 11, as revealed by Variety. The show stars Samuel West, Rachel Shenton, and Anna Madeley, among others.

'All Creatures Great and Small' chronicles the life and times of an English veterinarian who resides in Yorkshire. The sixth season saw the show's timeline fast-forwarded to 1945, which marked the end of the Second World War. In the years leading up to that point, the different members of the Skeldale gang went in different directions. Tristan continued serving overseas while Helen and James were living at the Heston Grange farm. On the other hand, Siegfried found it difficult to live on his own at Skeldale, especially with Mrs. Hall and the others being away. Nevertheless, the season provided closure with all the characters coming together for a reunion once the war in Europe came to an end. Together, they looked forward to a peaceful future.

Apart from the two seasons being renewed, it has been reported that a companion documentary about the show, as well as a Christmas special, have also been ordered by the network. A recently prepared report by a producer trade body identified the show as a prime example of British TV export in contemporary times. Moreover, 'All Creatures Great and Small' has been among the greatest drama shows to air on BBC 5, since the network started taking up scripted programming over the last few years. The ongoing show also holds the distinction of surpassing the original show in terms of episode count.

Susanne Simpson, executive producer and the head of Scripted Content at Masterpiece, said in a statement, "All Creatures Great and Small has found its way into the hearts of American audiences and is one of our most-watched series. I’m thrilled to bring more seasons of the warmth, hope, and humor that make this series so special.” Greg Barrett, the Commissioning Editor for BBC 5, stated in a similar note, "All Creatures Great and Small is a jewel in 5's drama crown and continues to delight viewers year after year. Its warmth, humour and heart, set against the beauty of Yorkshire, have made it a firm audience favourite. We're thrilled to extend its future with two more series, with many new stories still to tell and more unforgettable adventures ahead for our Skeldale family."