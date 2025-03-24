Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict Diddy’s wild parties? One resurfaced clip has fans quite convinced

Many feel that the animated show's ‘Great Phatsby’ episode mirrors Diddy's White Parties to the T; one fan said, "It was a warning..."

'The Simpsons' debuted on December 17, 1989, and ever since, it has become infamous for seemingly predicting real-world events. Now, amid the controversy surrounding music mogul 'Sean "Diddy" Combs', an episode from 2017 is resurfacing—and fans are convinced the animated series once again saw the future. In 'The Great Phatsby' episode, 'The Simpsons' portray an extravagant gathering with a strict-white dress code, hosted by Jay G. He is depicted as an elite hip-hop artist who engages in financial scams, deceives others for personal gain, and ultimately drives Mr. Burns into financial ruin. As such, fans think the plot emphasizes the extravagant and morally ambiguous world of music mogul 'Sean "Diddy" Combs', who has been arrested for charges such as sex trafficking and racketeering, per the BBC.

The parallels don’t stop there. The party is hosted by Jay G and features appearances from real-life celebrities. This detail has drawn comparisons to Diddy’s high-profile White Parties, where A-list stars like Jay-Z, Beyonce, Leonardo DiCaprio, and many more were reportedly in attendance, as reported by Page Six. Even the setting—a lavish party held on a private island—bears a striking resemblance to Diddy’s infamous White Party retreats, which often took place in luxurious, secluded locations, adding to the exclusivity and mystique of the event.

Comment sections across YouTube and social media have been flooded with reactions, with one user exclaiming, "That’s crazy—Diddy, Beyoncé & Jay-Z (with the Basquiat hair!) even whistleblowers!" On Instagram, a fan commented, "At this point, it’s not predicting aanymore, rather, it’s a warning." Meanwhile, on Twitter, users speculated about the implications, with one writing, "Never forget The Simpsons predicted Diddy getting arrested for the White Parties and threw hints at the people who allegedly attended them… who can you spot?" Another added, "They have never been wrong."

This wouldn’t be the first time the long-running Fox sitcom has been accused of predicting major events. Per The Independent, its predictions of Donald Trump’s presidency and the Disney-Fox merger were eerily accurate. According to People, The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman once explained how these so-called predictions come to be. "Well, the sourpuss answer I always give that no one likes is that if you study history and math, it would be literally impossible for us not to predict things," Selman told People exclusively. "If you say enough things, some of them are going to overlap with reality, and then that's the math element. And then, the history element is if you make a show that is based on studying the past foolishness of humanity, you are surely going to anticipate the future foolishness of humanity as it sinks further into [the] foolishness fair. So we don't really think about it."

However, in this case, even though fans believe 'The Simpsons' predicted Diddy’s lavish White Parties, Selman has debunked claims that the series foresaw his downfall. The speculation escalated after a fake image of Sean “Diddy” Combs as a 'Simpsons' character running from the police went viral. This image circulated widely following the resurfacing of 2016 security footage showing the rapper assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Addressing the misinformation, Selman told The New York Post, “In the current era of digital misinformation, The Simpsons ‘predictions’ have become meaningless.”