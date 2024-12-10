Is 'The Gorge' a secret 'Predator' movie? Speculations rife as Apple TV+ drops trailer

The trailer of Apple TV+'s 'The Gorge' leads fans to speculate if the film is a new addition to the 'Predator' franchise

Apple TV+ on Saturday, December 7, dropped the trailer of an upcoming sci-fi survival thriller film titled 'The Gorge'. Starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, the film revolves around two elite snipers tasked to guard both ends of a deep, dark gorge that contains a mysterious danger.

The trailer gave fans a strong 'Predator' vibe leading to speculation if it's the highly anticipated movie in the franchise that Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios hinted at. "This is the secret Predator movie?" asked one of the fans on Reddit, leading several others to join the discussion.

'The Gorge' is not a 'Predator' movie

'The Gorge' features Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy in pivotal roles (Apple TV+)

In October, Steve Asbell hinted at big surprises for the fans of 'The Predator' franchise, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He revealed that 'Prey' director Dan Trachtenberg will be returning with two films in the franchise. One of them is 'Predator: Badlands' while the other film has been kept a secret.

Though 'The Gorge' trailer hinted at a mysterious celestial creature living in the endless gorge, it is nowhere mentioned that the film is linked to 'Predator' franchise. If it had been part of the popular franchise, it would have been heavily branded and marketed accordingly.

Secondly, 'The Gorge' is co-produced by Apple Studios and Skydance Media. On the other hand, 'Predator' is a project by 20th Century Studios that makes its films available on Hulu and Disney+. So even though the idea of 'The Gorge' being the secret 'Predator movie is fascinating, it isn't true.

When is the secret 'Predator' movie coming out?

A still from 'Prey' (20th Century Studios)

The yet-to-be-revealed 'Predator' movie is coming out in 2025. Though the exact release date hasn't been announced, its release is confirmed before 'Predator: Badlands' which will arrive in theatres on November 7, 2025.

Further details about the film's synopsis, casting, etc have been kept under wraps and fans will have to wait for a few more months to learn about these two films. But for now, fasten your seat belts and witness the two charming snipers guarding the gates of hell in 'The Gorge'.

'The Gorge' trailer

'The Gorge' arrives on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2025